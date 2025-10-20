HTX Launches the "Sail Together" Initiative, Airdropping 100 Million USDT to Help Global Traders Weather Market Turbulence

PANAMA CITY, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocked by the sudden "black swan event" on October 11, the crypto market experienced intense volatility and sharp declines across major cryptocurrencies. Market confidence plunged, and many traders incurred significant losses. Confronted with this unexpected shock, the industry now stands at a pivotal stage of recovery and confidence rebuilding.

As a leading global exchange with years of dedicated industry experience, HTX has always stood by its global users. To help traders navigate these turbulent times, HTX has officially launched the 100 Million USDT "Sail Together" Initiative, running from 10:00 (UTC) on October 16 to 10:00 (UTC) on November 15. This campaign will distribute 100 million USDT in airdrops to users worldwide - a tangible effort to restore user confidence and drive the market out of its recent downturn.

Event Details: https://www.htx.com/support/95014930871358

For Global Traders: Claim Up to 5,000 USDT in Loss-Rebate Airdrops

This HTX airdrop is open to all crypto users across platforms and regions, aiming to reward every trader who remained steadfast amid market turbulence.

To claim their airdrops, users who meet the following two requirements can register for the event, fill out the form, and upload screenshots of their related trades:

Loss Requirement: Participants must have completed real futures trades on HTX or any other exchange and incurred a loss of = 100 USDT between 16:00 (UTC) on October 9 and 15:59 (UTC) on October 11.

Account Requirement: Participants must register an HTX account and complete Level 1 KYC verification before the event ends.

HTX will distribute futures coupon packages each worth 50-5,000 USDT. The specific coupon value will be based on the verified loss amount shown in the uploaded screenshots and the activity level of the Futures account after the user signs up on HTX. Premium users may qualify for a loss-rebate airdrop of up to 5,000 USDT upon meeting designated requirements through the partner channel.

Exclusive Benefits for HTX Users: Transfer or Trade to Earn Up to 150 USDT in Airdrops

To thank our loyal users for their trust and support, HTX has also launched exclusive airdrop benefits with even simpler participation rules. During the event period, HTX users who have registered and completed level 1 KYC verification can qualify for up to 150 USDT in airdrops by completing either of the following tasks. Both new and existing users are welcome to participate:

Futures Transfer: Make a single transfer of = 500 USDT (the funds must not be withdrawn before reward distribution) to receive a 50 USDT futures coupon package.

Futures Trading: Reach a cumulative futures trading volume of = 50,000 USDT and maintain a Futures account balance of = 300 USDT to receive a 100 USDT futures coupon package.

Standing with Users, HTX Demonstrates Industry Leadership

In a crypto market filled with uncertainties, confidence is more valuable than market upturns. The "Sail Together" Initiative is more than just a 100 million USDT airdrop; it embodies HTX's unwavering commitment to global traders: HTX stands side by side with its users in every market swing.

Through tangible incentives and genuine support, HTX aims to help users quickly recover from setbacks and rebuild confidence. It also calls on more industry peers to join forces in promoting the healthy and sustainable development of the crypto sector.

We believe that only by sailing together can we weather every market cycle.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square , and follow HTX on X , Telegram , and Discord .

