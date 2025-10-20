AM Best will host its annual Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market briefing on Tuesday, 25 November 2025, at Kempinski The Boulevard in Dubai.

During the event, senior AM Best analysts and leading industry executives from regional (re)insurance companies will discuss recent developments and anticipate their impact on the MENA markets in the short-to-medium term.

The agenda includes:

Global and local (re)insurance updates

Market dynamics and rating observations in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region

A CEO panel to discuss the state of the Middle Eastern markets, with Omer Elamin, president, Orient Group; Farid Joseph Saber, group chief operations officer, Gulf Insurance Group; and Dawoud Sulaiman Al Duwaisan, CEO, Kuwait Re

A live mock rating committee presentation to give attendees a better understanding of the drivers behind rating decisions.

Registration for the half-day event begins at 9 a.m. GST with opening remarks at 9:30 a.m. GST. The event will conclude with a networking lunch for attendees to connect with AM Best and other industry professionals. To register and for more information, please visit the event page.

Contacts:

Bouchra Abou Nader

Office Manager Executive Assistant

+971 43 752 780

bouchra.abounader@ambest.com