Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MK8P | ISIN: CA04315L1058 | Ticker-Symbol: 5G6
Frankfurt
17.10.25 | 21:55
3,632 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6223,74707:20
PR Newswire
20.10.2025 07:06 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ARTIS Royal Zoo: A Scoop for Amsterdam: ARTIS Zoo officially recognized for protection of nocturnal darkness

Next to a Red Light District, Amsterdam is now home to a No Light District.

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Zoo ARTIS has officially been certified as an Urban Night Sky Place by DarkSky International. ARTIS is the first location in the heart of a European capital to receive this certification-and the first zoo in the world to earn the designation. This recognition honors ARTIS's commitment to reducing light pollution and highlights the importance of darkness for both nature and people.

ARTIS luchtfoto donker. © ARTIS, Aeriallive

When viewed from the air at night, Amsterdam appears as a sea of lights-with one remarkably dark spot: ARTIS Zoo. Located in the center of the city, the park serves as an oasis of darkness where night truly remains night. ARTIS is responsible for the wellbeing of its animals, and a proper night's rest is essential. Both the urban wildlife and the animals cared for by ARTIS benefit from the preservation of nocturnal darkness.

Valuable for a wide audience

Dan Oakley, representative of DarkSky International: "It's fantastic that ARTIS has been certified as an Urban Night Sky Place. The fact that, in a zoo in the light-filled city of Amsterdam, the night sky is being protected-and its importance explained to the public-is tremendously valuable. This benefits not only residents and visitors but also the animals. Hopefully, other zoos will follow ARTIS's example and more DarkSky locations will be created."

The Importance of darkness

The Netherlands is among the most light-polluted countries in the world. Artificial lighting in urban areas increases by 10 percent each year, disrupting biological rhythms, disorienting animals, and affecting human health. With this certification, ARTIS serves as an ambassador for darkness, raising awareness about the impact of light pollution on nature.

Starting this winter, ARTIS will organize activities to help visitors experience the beauty of the night. During evening openings, a limited number of guests can wander through the park, experience the dark with all their senses, and rediscover the stars in ARTIS' Planetarium.

"Darkness plays a crucial role for plants, animals, and humans," says Savitri Groag, Sustainability Coordinator at ARTIS. "By switching off lights, we return nature's natural bio-rhythm. This certificate proves that even in the heart of a major city, nocturnal darkness can be protected."

For more information

https://www.artis.nl/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2795845/ARTIS_Aeriallive.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-scoop-for-amsterdam-artis-zoo-officially-recognized-for-protection-of-nocturnal-darkness-302583679.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.