SEVN Worldwide: FIFA 2026 Host City Monterrey Renews with SEVN as Exclusive Media Rights Partner for Legends Match on January 17, 2026

Collaboration creates a valuable content portfolio for sponsors, broadcasters and digital publishers looking to get a headstart on the stories shaping next year's biggest sporting event in history

MONACO, MC / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / SEVN Worldwide, the media rights and distribution agency, today announced it has secured exclusive live broadcast, VOD, digital syndication, and in-stadium media activation rights for the Monterrey Legends Match, taking place January 17, 2026 at Estadio Monterrey, home of Liga MX including the Rayadas & Rayados.

The collaboration marks the first live football event that will highlight legends of the game who have excelled representing their club and national teams. In September 2024, Monterrey became the first host city to stage a Legends Match, when global icons including Carles Puyol, Andrea Pirlo, John Terry and Didier Drogba took to the pitch. SEVN Worldwide served as the media rights agency of record for this global football event that was widely praised and recognized for its production value, reach, and innovation.

Broadcast production and distribution of the prior Legends Match at Estadio Monterrey was led by Televisa via TUDN and VIX and amplified throughout Mexico, United States, and globally by major broadcasters including Multimedios, BEIN Sports, Fox Deportes, Directv Latin America, and FIFA+. Through partnerships with Meta and Twitch, SEVN bridged generations of football fandom, bringing the legends of the game to life for digital-native audiences who've learned about them through family heritage, streaming culture, and the global popularity of EA FC.

"This rights package integrates exclusive live and VOD content with dynamic pre- and post-match programming, creating a powerful platform for partners to engage fans at scale and collect meaningful first-party insights," said Greg Bobolo, Founder & CEO, SEVN. "Inside the venue, we're extending that experience, offering new ways for fans and sponsors to connect across every device."

"Partnering with SEVN allows us to deliver the Legends Match to fans worldwide with cutting-edge distribution and sponsor experiences that match the excitement on the field," said Alejandro Hütt, Host City Manager Monterrey. "Their proven performance and forward-thinking use of AI and new technologies continue to expand the commercial and fan value of our intellectual property."

As anticipation builds toward 2026, inventory of premium football content of this caliber remains extremely limited and in exceptionally high demand. Following the tremendous success of last year's Legends Match, which drew more than 35,000 fans to Estadio Monterrey and achieved standout viewership across multiple broadcast and streaming platforms, SEVN and Host City Monterrey are already fielding strong interest from networks throughout North America and beyond. The renewed rights package positions Monterrey as a key gateway for global broadcasters, brands, and digital publishers eager to capture the energy of the world's most anticipated sporting event before it kicks off.

SEVN is currently engaging global distribution and regional sponsorship partners seeking to connect with football audiences ahead of the largest global sporting event in history. Founder & CEO Greg Bobolo and Managing Partner JB John-Baptiste will be available for press and partner briefings October 19-22 at SPORTEL Monaco.

About SEVN Worldwide

SEVN Worldwide is a media rights and distribution agency that maximizes the value of sports and entertainment content through strategic syndication, short-form packaging, and integrated sponsorships.

About the Monterrey Host Committee for the FIFA World Cup 2026

The Monterrey Host Committee is responsible for organizing and delivering world-class experiences as part of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Its legacy program is designed to leave a lasting social, cultural, and health impact on local and global communities.

