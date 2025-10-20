Lazard, Inc. (NYSE: LAZ) today announced the appointment of Edouard Panié as Managing Director and Co-Head of the European Financial Sponsors Coverage. He will report to Klaus H. Hessberger, Global Co-Head and Head of Europe for Lazard's Financial Sponsors Group, to further strengthen the firm's presence and partnerships with financial sponsors across the region.

Mr. Panié joins from Goldman Sachs, where he was a Managing Director for nearly two decades, advising on more than 60 landmark M&A, debt, and equity transactions for leading alternative asset managers in private equity, growth equity, and infrastructure, as well as entrepreneurs, families, and corporates.

"Private capital is playing an increasingly pivotal role in shaping industries and driving growth. Edouard's extensive experience and relationships will strengthen Lazard's ability to provide the strategic insight and bespoke solutions our clients need to succeed in this dynamic environment," said Jean-Louis Girodolle, Co-Head of European Investment Banking.

"Edouard is an experienced advisor to leading private equity firms and alternative asset managers, who further strengthens our long-standing relationships with financial sponsors across Europe and globally. His appointment underscores our commitment to helping clients navigate the transformative changes shaping today's market," said Cyrus Kapadia, Co-Head of European Investment Banking.

"Lazard's global reach and outstanding technical expertise create a powerful platform to address the most complex challenges faced by our clients in today's environment. I am excited to build on the firm's momentum serving a roster of exceptional clients and I look forward to collaborating with the excellent team," said Edouard Panié.

Mr. Panié, who will be based in London, began his early career as an engineer at General Electric and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and an engineering degree from CentraleSupélec.

About Lazard

Founded in 1848, Lazard is the preeminent financial advisory and asset management firm, with operations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. Lazard provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and capital solutions, restructuring and liability management, geopolitics, and other strategic matters, as well as asset management and investment solutions to institutions, corporations, governments, partnerships, family offices, and high net worth individuals. Lazard is listed on the New York Stock Exchange as Lazard, Inc. under the ticker LAZ. For more information, please visit Lazard.com and follow Lazard on LinkedIn.

