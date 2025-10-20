WeCap Plc - WeShop Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement pursuant to its ShareBack Rewards Plan of WePoints with United States Securities and Exchange Commission for a Proposed Offering of WePoints.

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 20

WeCap plc

AQSE: WCAP

("WeCap" or the "Company")

WeShop:

WeShop Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement pursuant to its ShareBack Rewards Plan of

WePoints with United States Securities and Exchange Commission for a Proposed Offering of WePoints.

WeCap plc is pleased to provide an update on progress of its primary portfolio company, WeShop Holdings Limited who has announced as follows:

"Channel Islands, October 20th, 2025 - WeShop Holdings Limited ("WeShop") , a shoppable social network allowing users in the United Kingdom to shop from hundreds of top retailers whilst also allowing its community to recommend products and services with the potential to earn ownership in the business, today announces that it has publicly filed a registration statement on a Form F-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the registration of 12,500,000 WePoints which underpin the ShareBackTM Rewards Plan.

Copies of the prospectus relating to the Registration Statement, when available, may be obtained from WeShop, c/o Investor Relations, Hawk House, 22 The Esplanade, Jersey, JE1 1HH, Channel Islands or by emailing corporate@we.shop.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities law of any such state or jurisdiction."

Tom Richardson, Chairman of WeCap said,

"The proposed listing of WeShop on Nasdaq looms ever closer. This filing of the Form F-1 relating to the registration of 12,500,000 WePoints which underpin the ShareBackTM Rewards Plan which is WeShop's reward mechanism offered to users who make purchases or refer users who make purchasers via the WeShop platform.

WeShop is progressing well with its mission to create a global, e-commerce social community enabling the people that use the platform to own it in a regulated and transparent environment.

We look forward to further updates as WeShop nears its proposed listing on the Nasdaq."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

About WeShop®

WeShop® is a shoppable social network allowing users to shop from hundreds of leading retailers, recommend products to each other and refer friends to the platform whilst receiving Shareback® - a unique, dynamic and disruptive loyalty reward of shares in the WeShop® business. It is the intention for the majority of the Company to be owned by its community as a reward for transactional activity via the platform. It is the firm belief that the community creates value in any social platform and should be rewarded for their usage through ownership.

This Is How® WeShop®, This is How® we ShareBack® and This is How® we make WeShop® yours.