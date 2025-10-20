Chery International: From Corporate Social Responsibility To Global Consensus: Chery's "Ride Green Life" Unites the World for a Sustainable Future

WUHU, China, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global automotive industry accelerates toward a green, low-carbon future, corporate social responsibility has evolved - now defined by sustainable practices fostering harmony between people, society, and nature. As a globally recognized automotive brand, Chery continues to drive this vision through long-term, tangible actions uniting technology, humanity, and nature in balance.

On October 20, the third "Ride Green Life" Charity cycling event officially took place along the Yangtze River in Wuhu. As a key event of the 2025 Chery International User Summit, it brought together nearly 3,000 riders from around the world under the theme "Co-Create, Co-Define", turning every ride into a pledge for the planet and setting a new benchmark for sustainable mobility.

Three Years Running: Evolving a Global Green Culture

Now in its third year, Chery's "Ride Green Life" has evolved from a corporate initiative into a global green movement, fostering shared awareness and cross-border participation. Continuing the "Green Ride + Public Good" dual-drive model, this year's event deepened collaboration with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), integrating the ride into the global ecological protection network.

During the event, Chery announced the renewal of its three-year strategic partnership with UNICEF, committing an additional USD 6 million to support education in under-resourced regions worldwide. This initiative further strengthens Chery's integrated "Green Mobility - Ecological Protection - Educational Equality" responsibility ecosystem, empowering children around the globe to build a brighter future.

Global Resonance: Inspiring a Shared Green Vision

The event gathered distinguished guests including Tarek Souei, CEO of the Asian Para Games Organizing Committee; Satrio Adi Wicaksono from the IUCN Asia Office; Myo-Zin Nyunt and Amakobe Sande from UNICEF; Shen Xiaomeng, Vice-Rector of the United Nations University (Europe); as well as officials and diplomats from Chile, Vietnam, Mexico, and South Africa. Cultural volunteers in traditional attire from different countries paraded together - from European tailcoats to Indonesian batik, Mexican ponchos, and African prints - forming a vivid tableau of global harmony and cultural unity.

In his address, Mr. Yin Tongyue, Chairman of Chery Group, stated:

"Ride Green Life is a philanthropic practice that Chery has been upholding for many years. This year's cycling event is bigger in scale and more diversified. We aim to make Ride Green Life an influential, environmentally friendly public campaign, convey the Green idea and join hands with more people to protect our common home."

This year's event also received official certification from the China Cycling Association, officially joining the China Cycling Conference competition system - marking its transition from a corporate initiative to a nationally recognized green event.

Technology and Culture in Motion

At 9:30 a.m., as the flag dropped, a "green dragon" of cyclists set off along a scenic 9-km route passing the Yangtze Bend and Luhua Wetland - a dialogue between technology and nature in motion.

Among the riders, the cosplay contingent from Chery's Cycling Association stood out as a remarkable highlight. Dressed as global icons such as Sun Wukong and Spider-Man, they embodied the creativity, passion, and global outlook of Chery's young talent. The sight of the Eastern Monkey King cycling alongside Western superheroes vividly captured Chery's open embrace of cultural diversity and its commitment to connecting East and West through innovation.

At the finish line, two Argos robotic dogs from Chery's AiMOGA Robotics assisted in awarding medals, delighting participants with their agility and precision. This creative integration of robotics into an environmental ceremony vividly embodied Chery's philosophy of technology coexisting with nature.

Extending Green Value Through a Complete Sustainable Ecosystem

Beyond the ride, Chery showcased its Hybrid Technology Pavilion, linking hybrid innovations with real-time carbon reduction data to highlight how technological progress fuels sustainability.

At the 2025 Chery International User Summit, Chery successfully built a multi-dimensional global communication ecosystem. By connecting diverse user communities - from technology and cycling to outdoor, environmental, public welfare, and animation circles - the summit created a seamless bridge from offline experiences to online engagement, from China's home ground to the global stage. This approach not only amplified Chery's global voice and actions but also fostered worldwide resonance around sustainability, spreading the spirit of "Ride Green Life" and green mobility across every corner of the world.

When nearly 3,000 cyclists rode along the Yangtze, they didn't just complete a charity event - they advanced a movement. The third "Ride Green Life" Charity cycling event stands as living proof of Chery's deep-rooted ESG commitment and lasting dedication to sustainable development.

As the last rider crossed the finish line, a new journey began. On its path to becoming a global leader in green and intelligent mobility, Chery will continue to move forward - with technology as its vessel, and responsibility as its sail - toward a greener, shared future.

