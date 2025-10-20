Liquid Wind and Umeå Energi Finalise Agreements to Commercialise eFuel Facility in Umeå, Sweden

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Wind and Umeå Energi have signed all necessary agreements to commercialise a large-scale eFuel production facility in Umeå, Sweden. This milestone follows the environmental permit granted by the Land and Environmental Court in Umeå, marking the transition into the execution phase, with implementation activities now ready to proceed.

The facility, with the project name FlagshipTHREE, will be co-located with Umeå Energi's cogeneration plant Dåvaverket in the Umeå Eco Industrial Park and is designed to produce up to 100,000 tons of eMethanol annually, while capturing 150,000 tons of biogenic CO2 through Carbon Capture and Utilisation (CCU) technology. It is expected to be operational in 2028. eFuels like eMethanol are critical for decarbonising hard-to-abate sectors such as shipping and aviation, which currently consume millions of tons of fossil fuels annually.

The project is being developed by Liquid Wind, the leading developer of eFuel facilities in the Nordics, in close collaboration with Umeå Energi.

Strategic Significance

The planned facility is set to become one of the largest industrial investments in northern Sweden and will serve as a cornerstone of the Umeå Eco Industrial Park - a regional innovation hub focused on circular economy, electrification, and climate-neutral industrial development.

The park is designed to foster industrial symbiosis, enabling businesses to optimise resource flows, reduce emissions, and minimise waste. By utilising residual or waste materials and energy from neighbouring operations, the facility will contribute to a more efficient and sustainable industrial ecosystem.

Boosting domestic production of eFuels significantly strengthens energy resilience from a local, Swedish, and European perspective. This shift reduces reliance on imported fossil fuels, enhances supply chain security, and supports the EU's broader strategy for energy independence and climate neutrality.

Claes Fredriksson, CEO and founder of Liquid Wind:

"Our eFuel project in Umeå is now ready for commercialisation. Reaching this milestone is a significant achievement for our team, and we are grateful for the strong and constructive cooperation with Umeå Energi throughout the process. With all agreements finalised and the environmental permit secured, we are entering a new phase - one that offers investors a clear path to climate impact and long-term value. This facility is a replicable model for clean fuel production and a strategic asset for Sweden and Europe's energy future."

Jan Ridfeldt, CEO of Umeå Energi:

"Our collaboration with Liquid Wind reinforces Umeå Energi's position as a leader in clean energy innovation. The eFuel facility is not only a climate investment - it's a strategic infrastructure project that will strengthen the region's industrial competitiveness."

Key Metrics

Location: Dåvaverket, Umeå

Production Capacity: 100,000 tons of eMethanol/year

Biogenic CO2 Capture: 150,000 tons/year

Construction Start: planned 2026

Operational Launch: planned 2028

Estimated Climate Impact: 180,000 tons of CO2 reduction annually

About Liquid Wind

Liquid Wind is a leading developer of eFuel production facilities with a vision to reduce the world's dependency on fossil fuel. Liquid Wind has a solid pipeline of facility projects in development with the goal of reaching 10 projects by 2027. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden and present in Denmark and Finland, Liquid Wind has approx. 70 employees. Liquid Wind has a strong group of investors, including Alfa Laval, Carbon Clean, Elyse Energy, HYCAP, Samsung Ventures, Siemens Energy, Topsoe and Uniper.

