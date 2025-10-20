UGREEN Hosts "Activate Your Connection" Summit in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN recently hosted the UAE Partner Summit 2025 at the Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai, under the theme "Activate Your Connection". The event highlighted UGREEN's deep commitment to the UAE market, gathering the UAE's leading distributors, resellers, retailers, and media to celebrate collaboration, explore new opportunities, and experience UGREEN's latest consumer-technology innovations.

Partnership at the Core

UGREEN believes long-term success in the region is built on partnership first. By bringing together industry leaders and trusted allies, the brand aims to strengthen ties and open new paths to shared growth in the UAE market.

Innovation in Focus

An immersive showcase zone gave attendees hands-on access to UGREEN's newest products and technologies, including:

UGREEN Nexode Pro Series : Leveraging advanced GaNInfinity chips for enhanced efficiency and safety, this powerful series also features vibrant TFT displays, providing users with real-time updates on charging progress.

: Leveraging advanced GaNInfinity chips for enhanced efficiency and safety, this powerful series also features vibrant TFT displays, providing users with real-time updates on charging progress. UGREEN MagFlow Series: A new lineup of next-gen Qi2 25W magnetic wireless chargers that offer fast charging, stronger magnetic alignment, and advanced safety features for a superior user experience.

Regional Commitment and Strategic Timing

Dubai remains central to UGREEN's global strategy, with the Middle East playing a pivotal role in the brand's expansion. Hosting the summit at Shangri-La Hotel Dubai, during the peak of GITEX Global 2025, underscores UGREEN's intent to integrate deeper into the regional ecosystem and maximize visibility among key stakeholders.

Future Outlook

The theme of "Activate Your Connection" speaks to more than powering devices. It represents UGREEN's commitment to building stronger business relationships, empowering partners, and unlocking future growth.

Jessie Fu, Senior Sales Manager at UGREEN stated, "The Middle East market is a core component of UGREEN's global strategy. We are committed not only to bringing innovative products to consumers here but also to deeply integrating into the local ecosystem. We will work hand-in-hand with our partners to jointly explore the future."

About UGREEN

Since 2012, UGREEN products have seamlessly integrated into millions of lives worldwide. From fast charging to productivity tools, UGREEN has earned the trust of over 200 million users worldwide. In the Middle East, its products are available online on Amazon and Noon, and offline across UAE stores such as Virgin Megastore, Jumbo, Sharaf DG, Emax, Lulu, and Etisalat. In KSA, UGREEN products can be found at Jarir Bookstore, Extra, Lulu, and Carrefour.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2800094/the_UAE_Partner_Summit_2025.jpg

