Montag, 20.10.2025
Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
PR Newswire
20.10.2025 09:00 Uhr
Sharjah Digital Department (SDD): Sharjah Concludes Its Participation in GITEX 2025, Reinforcing Its Leadership in Global Digital Excellence

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of Sharjah successfully concluded its participation at GITEX Global 2025, where it showcased a wide range of pioneering digital projects under the theme 'Powered by Tech, Driven by People.' Through interactive digital experiences and live demonstrations, the pavilion highlighted how technology is being harnessed to enhance quality of life, improve service efficiency, and design government services centred around people's needs.

Sharjah Concludes Its Participation in GITEX 2025, Reinforcing Its Leadership in Global Digital Excellence

This year, 20 government entities participating under the Government of Sharjah Pavilion presented 14 innovative projects, offering an integrated model that reflects strong intergovernmental collaboration and Sharjah's ongoing commitment to innovation as a foundation for sustainable development - in line with the UAE's national strategies and future aspirations.

Honouring

At the closing ceremony, H.E. Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of Sharjah Digital Department, and H.E. Eng. Lamia Al Hosan Al Shamsi, Director of SDD, honoured participating entities, partners, sponsors, and organising committees in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the success of the pavilion. The ceremony was attended by senior officials and representatives from Sharjah Government entities.

As part of the ceremony, the Department of Agriculture and Livestock received first place for the Best Project award for 'AgriHub'. The Department of Public Works came in second place for its project 'Bo'd'. Meanwhile Sharjah Cyber Security Center was recognised as the Best Exhibitor within the Government of Sharjah Pavilion, while the 'Nabni' project received the Community Award, and the Sharjah Police Headquarters won the Best Participating Entity Award.

Meetings and Future Projects

On the sidelines of the exhibition, Sharjah Digital Department held a series of strategic meetings with leading local and international technology companies to expand cooperation, exchange expertise, and explore new avenues for leveraging advanced technologies in support of Sharjah's journey toward digital excellence.

Discussions with Microsoft focused on future projects to enhance the resilience of Sharjah's digital infrastructure through the adoption of cutting-edge, secure, and scalable solutions. A meeting with Red Hat explored opportunities to drive innovation and strengthen digital performance across government entities. Additionally, discussions with ServiceNow addressed the development of a unified, AI-enabled platform for managing government IT services.

Collaboration with Dynatrace was also reinforced to integrate advanced application monitoring technologies within Sharjah's key digital platforms, ensuring reliability, agility, and service continuity.

Success Through Integration

Throughout the exhibition, the Government of Sharjah Pavilion drew strong attention from VIPs, experts, and visitors, who explored a diverse range of digital projects under four integrated digital ecosystems: Digital Experiences, Environmental Sustainability, Smart Cities, and Our Humanity.

These ecosystems reflected the power of integration among government entities, showcasing how the emirate harnesses technology to serve people, enhance their quality of life, and build a sustainable future for all. Each ecosystem highlighted a key aspect of Sharjah's digital journey - from government integration and sustainability to smart urban environments and human connection rooted in social cohesion.

The showcased projects featured pioneering digital solutions powered by artificial intelligence, data, the Internet of Things, and geospatial technologies. These innovations aim to deliver advanced services that place people at the heart of innovation, leverage emerging technologies to support decision-making, strengthen trust through an advanced cybersecurity framework, establish a flexible and intelligent digital infrastructure, and empower national talent with future-ready skills.

A Conclusion and a New Beginning

This participation served as a strategic opportunity to explore the latest developments in technology, exchange experiences and expertise, and strengthen collaboration with the global tech community to advance comprehensive digital governance and reinforce Sharjah's global standing as a leader in digital excellence and sustainable future cities.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2800151/Gitex2025.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sharjah-concludes-its-participation-in-gitex-2025-reinforcing-its-leadership-in-global-digital-excellence-302588765.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.