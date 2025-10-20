Anzeige
Montag, 20.10.2025
Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
20.10.2025 09:00 Uhr
Kexing Biopharm Participates in Saudi Arabia (Riyadh) - China (Shenzhen) Medical Device Industry Promotion Conference

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 13, the "Saudi Arabia (Riyadh) - China (Shenzhen) Medical Device Industry Promotion Conference," themed "Medical Devices Heading to the Gulf, Cooperation Wins the Future," was grandly held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Attracting nearly 50 industry organizations and enterprises from Saudi Arabia to attend the event. Guided by the Shenzhen Development and Reform Commission and hosted by the Shenzhen Medical Device Industry Association, the event saw Kexing Biopharm Co., Ltd. (stock code: 688136.SH), as the initiator and executive lead of the Shenzhen Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Industry Overseas Expansion Consortium, attending on behalf of the consortium and completing key cooperation signings at the conference.

At this promotion conference, on-site speeches delivered by personnel from Shenzhen government departments and relevant Saudi participants pointed the way forward for bilateral cooperation, while also demonstrating Shenzhen's support for its local medical device enterprises in "going global."

As a pioneer in Shenzhen's pharmaceutical and medical device overseas ventures, Kexing Biopharm showcased the company's "Innovation + Internationalization" strategic direction and the strengths of its overseas platform at the conference. It also conveyed the core mission of the Shenzhen Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Industry Overseas Expansion Consortium - "collaborative expansion overseas, sharing opportunities" - attracting significant attention from local Saudi resources.

Leveraging this promotion conference, Kexing Biopharm also formally signed an agreement with a local Saudi regulatory consulting firm.

Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia, Kexing Biopharm currently has several cooperate overseas products, including infliximab, bevacizumab, and adalimumab, under registration and approval.

In the future, Kexing Biopharm will collaborate with members of the Shenzhen Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Industry Overseas Expansion Consortium and partners to continuously deepen its layout in the Saudi and broader Middle East markets, accelerate the rapid launch of multiple products under registration, and contribute Kexing's strengths to the internationalization of China's pharmaceutical and medical device industry through professional, compliant, and localized operations.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kexing-biopharm-participates-in-saudi-arabia-riyadh---china-shenzhen-medical-device-industry-promotion-conference-302588767.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
