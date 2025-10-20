Aging utility-scale solar projects are driving interest in tracker repowering, while asset owners weigh costs against gains in performance and longevity.From pv magazine USA In the 2010s, there was still some discussion about whether single-axis trackers for solar arrays were worth the added expense of installation, operation and maintenance for the increased electricity production they promised. That question has been settled in the affirmative, at least at the utility scale. "I started my first tracker company in 2008, and at that time we expected that trackers eventually would penetrate about ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...