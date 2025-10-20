Valeo Foods Group, one of Europe's leading producers of quality sweets, treats and snacks has been awarded a Platinum Medal, the highest recognition level, in the EcoVadis sustainability assessment. Valeo Foods now ranks among the top one percent of companies evaluated.

Valeo Foods Group recognised for sustainability leadership with EcoVadis Platinum Medal.

Ronald Kers, Valeo Foods Group CEO said "Achieving EcoVadis Platinum rating is a proud moment for our business. It reflects the dedication of our people and our determination to integrate sustainability into everything we do from how we source and produce, to how we support communities and protect the planet."

Dr Grainne O'Halloran, Head of Sustainability at Valeo Foods added: "We are incredibly proud to have achieved EcoVadis Platinum Medal this year. Our increased score reflects our ongoing commitment to continuous improvement, sustainable practices and ethical operations across our business.

An ongoing commitment to sustainable progress

In the last 12 months, Valeo Foods has advanced its sustainability agenda through initiatives such as reduction of carbon emissions, water and food waste, increased renewable energy usage and responsible sourcing. We have also developed healthier alternative products and more sustainable packaging.

These efforts remain central to its long-term strategy and ambition to deliver lasting value for all stakeholders. Valeo Foods' latest Platinum EcoVadis rating, together with previous Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) approval of its near-term and net-zero targets, highlight the company's progress and commitment to reducing environmental impact, upholding ethical labour practices, and fostering a transparent, responsible business environment. For more information about Valeo Foods' approach and progress across key sustainability priorities, read Valeo Foods' 2025 Sustainability Report.

ABOUT VALEO FOODS GROUP

Valeo Foods Group is one of Europe's fastest-growing food companies, specialising in sweets, snacks, and treats. Home to almost 90 brands including Balconi cakes and wafers, Pedro confectionery, Mila, Lina and Horalky wafers, Rowse Honey, Bernard maple syrup, Barratt's sweets, Fox's mints and Kettle Chips. We operate in over 100 countries serving major retailers, discounters, e-commerce, convenience stores, wholesalers, and foodservice operators. With revenues exceeding €1.8 billion, we employ nearly 5,500 people across almost 30 facilities in the UK, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Ireland, Slovakia, Czech, and Canada. Valeo Foods Group is owned by Bain Capital.

ABOUT ECOVADIS

EcoVadis is a globally trusted provider of business sustainability ratings. Its evidence-based ratings cover a broad range of non-financial themes across environmental, labour and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

