Medela AG Introduces the New Motion InBra Wearable Breast Pump - Where Dependable Performance Meets Everyday Comfort

Designed for Life's Beautiful Mess, the new wearable breast pump combines highly efficient, dependable performance and comfort with engineered plug-and-play simplicity, offering hassle-free handling and discreetness - bringing together Medela's trusted technology with the ease moms need for everyday pumping, whether at home, at work, or on the move.

Baar, Switzerland, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medela, the brand trusted by millions of moms worldwide and the #1 brand in hospitals [1], today announced the launch of its newest innovation: the Motion InBra, a highly efficient wearable breast pump designed for dependable performance and comfort. Engineered and intentionally shaped to mirror the natural contours of the breast, it offers a comfortable, secure fit and effective milk flow. With its discreet design and simple setup for immediate usability, it helps moms stay in tune with the rhythm of daily life - spending less time setting up and more time focusing on what matters most.

Designed for Life's Beautiful Mess

Motherhood isn't picture-perfect - it's raw, radiant, chaotic, and full of love all at once. It's early mornings, late nights, and everything in between. The Motion InBra was created for these beautifully imperfect moments - a designed-for-life companion that keeps up when life doesn't slow down.

Thoughtfully shaped to mirror the natural contours of the breast, Motion InBra delivers consistent output and comfort through a secure, discreet fit, helping moms move confidently through their day. With its plug-and-play simplicity that allows for immediate use and easy cleaning with just three parts, the pump ensures hassle-free handling. Each cup is lightweight and balanced for everyday wear, tailored to fit naturally inside most nursing bras, so it feels less like equipment and more like an effortless extension of mom's routine.

According to Medela's in-home study, 94% of the participating moms said 'they spend less time pumping and more time living' with Motion InBra [2].

Key Benefits Include:

Advanced performance for reliable milk expression: Shaped to support moms, Motion InBra delivers consistent, effective milk flow while maintaining comfort and secure fit throughout each session. Powered by Medela's 2-Phase Expression Technology - clinically validated to mimic a baby's natural sucking rhythm - it helps optimize milk expression and comfort with every use [3],[4],[5]. Backed by Medela's decades of lactation research and anatomical studies, it's designed to support moms' breastfeeding goals from early postpartum through everyday use. The pump's anatomically informed 105° breast shield design, developed through 3D scans [6],[7],[8],[9] is proven to increase milk expression by 11.8% and enhance comfort compared to traditional designs [10], helping moms pump more confidently and efficiently every day.

Shaped to support moms, Motion InBra delivers consistent, effective milk flow while maintaining comfort and secure fit throughout each session. Powered by Medela's 2-Phase Expression Technology - clinically validated to mimic a baby's natural sucking rhythm - it helps optimize milk expression and comfort with every use [3],[4],[5]. Backed by Medela's decades of lactation research and anatomical studies, it's designed to support moms' breastfeeding goals from early postpartum through everyday use. The pump's anatomically informed 105° breast shield design, developed through 3D scans [6],[7],[8],[9] is proven to increase milk expression by 11.8% and enhance comfort compared to traditional designs [10], helping moms pump more confidently and efficiently every day. Plug-and-play simplicity: Ready to use right away - no pairing, no app required. The intuitive design allows moms to start pumping instantly and confidently, whether they're getting ready for work, traveling, or winding down at home. Automatic switching from stimulation to expression makes every session smooth and dependable.

Ready to use right away - no pairing, no app required. The intuitive design allows moms to start pumping instantly and confidently, whether they're getting ready for work, traveling, or winding down at home. Automatic switching from stimulation to expression makes every session smooth and dependable. Ease of use and cleaning: Lightweight (250 g per cup), quiet (=45 dB), and compatible with most nursing bras, Motion InBra fits seamlessly into daily life. With only three parts (membrane, cup, breast shield, excluding optional inserts) to clean, plus a no-tip base for secure placement and an easy-pour spout to safeguard every precious drop, it minimizes cleanup time and maximizes convenience. Each pump includes 24 mm breast shields and three inserts (15 mm, 18 mm, 21 mm) to accommodate more than 95% of nipple sizes [11] for a personalized, comfortable fit.

Moms Approve

In recent in-home studies [12], 90% of participants reported being satisfied or very satisfied with the Motion InBra, and the same percentage said they would recommend it:

"It's easy to put together and clean without any hard-to-reach spots."

"I find it very convenient since I can do other things while using it, which saves time."

"It has strong suction and works efficiently."

"Our Motion InBra is the latest innovation in Medela's wearable breast pump portfolio, representing our ongoing commitment to turning science into care," said Thomas Golücke, CEO of Medela. "Moms told us they wanted a pump they could count on - a wearable, efficient, comfortable, and hassle-free pumping solution that fits naturally into their everyday routines. With Motion InBra, we've delivered on that: combining dependable performance and comfort with straightforward, plug-and-play simplicity to give moms confidence and ease in every moment of their breastfeeding journey."

Availability. The Motion InBra is Medela's second fully wearable in-bra breast pump, complementing its growing portfolio to meet different moms' needs and preferences.

It will be available beginning in mid-October across multiple online and retail channels in Europe, followed by launches in Australia, Canada, and Japan in late 2025 and in the United States in early 2026*. Retail options include both single- and double-electric versions, with additional accessories. Each pump comes with 24 mm breast shields and three inserts (15 mm, 18 mm, 21 mm) covering more than 95 percent of nipple sizes.

For more information on Motion InBra and the science behind Medela's innovations, please visit medela.com/MotionInBra.

Additional downloadable materials, including visual assets and video content, are available via the Medela media portal.

For media inquiries, please contact the Medela media office.

About Medela

Through advancing research, observing natural behavior and listening to our customers, Medela turns science into care while nurturing health for generations. Medela supports millions of moms, babies, patients and healthcare professionals in more than 100 countries all over the world. As the healthcare choice for more than 6 million hospitals and homes across the globe, Medela provides leading research-based breast milk feeding products, healthcare solutions for hospitals, and clinical education. Medela is dedicated to building better health outcomes, simplifying and improving life, and developing breakthroughs that help moms, babies and patients live their life to the fullest. For more information, visit www.medela.com

* Pending 510(k) clearance

[1] Sales and distribution in maternity wards and NICUs in the U.S. and Europe, 2023 & 2024.

[2] Motion InBra in-home study with 50 Chinese moms within 6 months postpartum, in August and September 2025

[3] Sakalidis VS et al. Acta Obstet Gynecol Scand. 2020; 99(11):1561-1567. (90° vs 105° shields).

[4] Mitoulas L et al. J Hum Lact. 2002; 18(4):353-360.

[5] Kent JC et al. J Hum Lact. 2003; 19(2):179-186.

[6] Muther M et al. Breastfeed Med. 2016; 11(2):A28.

[7] Schlienger A et al. Breastfeed Med. 2016; 11(2):A28-A29.

[8] Gooding MJ et al. J Ultrasound Med. 2010; 29(1):95-103.

[9] Ramsay DT et al. J. Anat. 2005; 206(6):525-534.

[10] Gooding MJ et al. J Ultrasound Med. 2010; 29(1):95-103

[11] Medela Nipple Database. 2025; Compilation of personal communication, registered clinical trials and published literature (2001-2024).

[12] Motion InBra in-home study with 50 Chinese moms within 6 months postpartum, in August and September 2025.

Attachments

Motion InBra double-electric wearable breast pump (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/adedf980-9fae-402f-b860-ba9635cb0312)

Mom holding her baby while pumping with the Medela Motion InBra (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cfe5ebd6-eb33-4c2b-b0fe-b70c2276c525)

Medela Media.Inquiries@medela.com