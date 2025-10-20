Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41984 | ISIN: CNE100006XS6 | Ticker-Symbol: 0BO
Tradegate
17.10.25 | 07:41
8,900 Euro
+2,30 % +0,200
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
JIANGSU HENGRUI PHARMACEUTICALS CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JIANGSU HENGRUI PHARMACEUTICALS CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,6008,90009:57
8,6008,85009:30
PR Newswire
20.10.2025 09:18 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hengrui Pharma: Live from ESMO | Hengrui Debuts Exhibition Booth with Landmark Data Showcasing Pharma's Emerging Innovation Power

BERLIN, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 17 to 21, the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Congress convened in Berlin, bringing together global leaders in oncology and pharmaceutical innovation. Hengrui Pharma not only returned with a comprehensive portfolio of oncology research but also debuted as an exhibitor, marking a new milestone in its global academic engagement.

Since 2016, Hengrui has presented pioneering research at the ESMO Annual Congress for ten consecutive years. This year, the company unveiled 46 studies across 14 innovative therapeutic programs, including nine oral presentations, two mini oral sessions, and four late-breaking abstracts (LBAs), underscoring its global R&D strength. These data highlight the company's commitment to multi-cancer coverage and multi-mechanism innovation in oncology.

In parallel, Hengrui scheduled a series of academic events, fostering in-depth dialogue with leading global experts and clinical researchers on cutting-edge topics in oncology. These initiatives established a dynamic platform for international academic exchange and infused Chinese innovation into the global landscape of cancer diagnosis and treatment - marking a new chapter in Hengrui's journey of international scientific engagement.

Ms. Jo Feng, President and Chief Operating Officer of Hengrui Pharma, led the company's delegation at this year's Congress. She stated, "ESMO serves as a premier global platform for oncology exchange, and this year, Hengrui proudly presented 46 research achievements - highlighting our growing academic presence on the world stage. As an innovation-driven global pharmaceutical company, Hengrui places medical innovation at the heart of its strategic vision, with a steadfast commitment to addressing unmet clinical needs. Looking ahead, we remain firmly patient-centric, continuing to advance groundbreaking therapies to improve the lives of patients worldwide."

Hengrui remains steadfast in its commitment to science and innovation driven by the goal of addressing unmet patient needs. Leveraging a global R&D network, the company is advancing innovative medicines onto the international stage. Through a strategically structured pipeline, continuous breakthroughs across multiple cancer types, and active participation in global academic exchange, Hengrui Oncology is accelerating the internationalization and bringing new hope and broader treatment options to patients worldwide.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/live-from-esmo--hengrui-debuts-exhibition-booth-with-landmark-data-showcasing-pharmas-emerging-innovation-power-302588786.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.