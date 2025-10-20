Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.10.2025 08:00 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: Sobi Q3 2025 report: Accelerated growth and portfolio momentum

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) today announced its report for the third quarter 2025

Third Quarter 2025

  • Total revenue increased 13 per cent, 21 per cent at constant exchange rates, (CER)1, to SEK 7,776 M (6,894)
  • Haematology revenue increased 26 per cent at CER to SEK 4,771 M (4,000), mainly driven by Altuvoct of SEK 769 M (129), strong sales of Doptelet of SEK 1,408 M (1,039) and sales of Aspaveli/Empaveli of SEK 317 M (270), somewhat offset by low Vonjo sales of SEK 307 M (379)
  • Immunology revenue increased 12 per cent at CER to SEK 2,658 M (2,583), driven by strong sales of Gamifant of SEK 733 M (405) and Kineret sales of SEK 769 M (699), somewhat offset by lower Beyfortus royalty of SEK 1,166 M (1,478)
  • Revenue from the strategic portfolio1* grew by 39 per cent at CER to SEK 5,001 M (3,830)
  • The product and marketing right Vonjo was impaired by SEK 6,612 M before tax. The impairment has not affected cash flow and is reported as items affecting comparability (IAC2)
  • The adjusted EBITA margin1,2 was 47 per cent (43), excluding IAC2 of SEK -6,664 M. EBITA1 was SEK 3,620 M (2,923), corresponding to a margin of 47 per cent (42). EBIT was SEK -3,858 M (2,038) including the impairment of Vonjo by SEK 6,612 M
  • Earnings per share (EPS) before dilution was SEK -8.40 (4.27) and EPS after dilution was SEK -8.32 (4.22). Adjusted EPS before dilution1 was SEK 6.11 (4.36) and adjusted EPS after dilution1 was SEK 6.05 (4.31). Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 1,840 M (1,201)

Outlook 2025 - updated

  • Revenue is anticipated to grow at low double-digit percentage at CER
    (previously high-single-digit)
  • Adjusted EBITA margin adjusted is anticipated to be at mid-to-high 30s percentage of revenue
    (previously mid-30s)

A table with numbers and numbers

1. Alternative Performance Measures (APMs).

2. Items affecting comparability (IAC).

* The strategic portfolio includes Sobi's medicines Altuvoct, Aspaveli/Empaveli, Doptelet, Gamifant, Vonjo and Zynlonta, and royalty on Sanofi's sales of Altuviiio and Beyfortus.

Investors, analysts, and the media are invited to a conference call on the same day at 13:00 CEST, 12:00 BST, and 07:00 EDT. The call will include a presentation of the results and a Q&A session.

The presentation can be followed live here or afterwards on sobi.com. The slides will be made available on sobi.com before the conference call.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in details:

Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031

United Kingdom: +44 207 107 06 13

United States: +1 631 570 56 13

For other countries, please find the details here.

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

This information is information that Sobi is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:00 CEST on 20 October 2025.

Gerard Tobin
Head of Investor Relations

Sobi®
Sobi is a global biopharma company unlocking the potential of breakthrough innovations, transforming everyday life for people living with rare diseases. Sobi has approximately 1,900 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2024, revenue amounted to SEK 26 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
