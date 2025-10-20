Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: Sobi Q3 2025 report: Accelerated growth and portfolio momentum

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) today announced its report for the third quarter 2025

Third Quarter 2025

Total revenue increased 13 per cent, 21 per cent at constant exchange rates, (CER) 1 , to SEK 7,776 M (6,894)

, to SEK 7,776 M (6,894) Haematology revenue increased 26 per cent at CER to SEK 4,771 M (4,000), mainly driven by Altuvoct of SEK 769 M (129), strong sales of Doptelet of SEK 1,408 M (1,039) and sales of Aspaveli/Empaveli of SEK 317 M (270), somewhat offset by low Vonjo sales of SEK 307 M (379)

Immunology revenue increased 12 per cent at CER to SEK 2,658 M (2,583), driven by strong sales of Gamifant of SEK 733 M (405) and Kineret sales of SEK 769 M (699), somewhat offset by lower Beyfortus royalty of SEK 1,166 M (1,478)

Revenue from the strategic portfolio 1* grew by 39 per cent at CER to SEK 5,001 M (3,830)

grew by 39 per cent at CER to SEK 5,001 M (3,830) The product and marketing right Vonjo was impaired by SEK 6,612 M before tax. The impairment has not affected cash flow and is reported as items affecting comparability (IAC 2 )

) The adjusted EBITA margin 1,2 was 47 per cent (43), excluding IAC 2 of SEK -6,664 M. EBITA 1 was SEK 3,620 M (2,923), corresponding to a margin of 47 per cent (42). EBIT was SEK -3,858 M (2,038) including the impairment of Vonjo by SEK 6,612 M

was 47 per cent (43), excluding IAC of SEK -6,664 M. EBITA was SEK 3,620 M (2,923), corresponding to a margin of 47 per cent (42). EBIT was SEK -3,858 M (2,038) including the impairment of Vonjo by SEK 6,612 M Earnings per share (EPS) before dilution was SEK -8.40 (4.27) and EPS after dilution was SEK -8.32 (4.22). Adjusted EPS before dilution1 was SEK 6.11 (4.36) and adjusted EPS after dilution1 was SEK 6.05 (4.31). Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 1,840 M (1,201)

Outlook 2025 - updated

Revenue is anticipated to grow at low double-digit percentage at CER

(previously high-single-digit)

(previously high-single-digit) Adjusted EBITA margin adjusted is anticipated to be at mid-to-high 30s percentage of revenue

(previously mid-30s)

Financial summary

SEK M Q3

2025 Q3

2024 Change Jan-Sep

2025 Jan-Sep

2024 Change FY

2024 Total revenue 7,776 6,894 13 % 20,417 18,592 10 % 26,027 Gross profit 6,162 5,563 11 % 15,788 14,407 10 % 20,242 Gross margin1 79 % 81 %

77 % 77 %

78 % Adjusted gross margin1,2 80 % 81 %

78 % 78 %

78 % EBITA1 3,620 2,923 24 % 7,743 6,585 18 % 9,158 Adjusted EBITA1,2 3,672 2,965 24 % 8,124 6,811 19 % 9,368 EBITA margin1 47 % 42 %

38 % 35 %

35 % Adjusted EBITA margin1,2 47 % 43 %

40 % 37 %

36 % Profit/loss for the period -2,895 1,464 >-200% -1,386 2,488 -156 % 3,879 EPS before dilution, SEK -8.40 4.27 >-200% -4.02 7.29 -155 % 11.37 Adjusted EPS before dilution, SEK1,2 6.11 4.36 40 % 11.25 7.80 44 % 11.83 EPS after dilution, SEK -8.32 4.22 >-200% -3.99 7.21 -155 % 11.24 Adjusted EPS after dilution, SEK1,2 6.05 4.31 40 % 11.14 7.71 45 % 11.69

Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) Items affecting comparability (IAC)

* The strategic portfolio includes Sobi's medicines Altuvoct, Aspaveli/Empaveli, Doptelet, Gamifant, Vonjo and Zynlonta, and royalty on Sanofi's sales of Altuviiio and Beyfortus.

