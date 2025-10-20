Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LA5K | ISIN: SE0000872095 | Ticker-Symbol: B6E
Tradegate
20.10.25 | 09:44
28,380 Euro
-0,28 % -0,080
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,48028,52010:37
28,48028,52010:37
PR Newswire
20.10.2025 10:18 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: Sobi Q3 2025 report: Accelerated growth and portfolio momentum

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) today announced its report for the third quarter 2025

Third Quarter 2025

  • Total revenue increased 13 per cent, 21 per cent at constant exchange rates, (CER)1, to SEK 7,776 M (6,894)
  • Haematology revenue increased 26 per cent at CER to SEK 4,771 M (4,000), mainly driven by Altuvoct of SEK 769 M (129), strong sales of Doptelet of SEK 1,408 M (1,039) and sales of Aspaveli/Empaveli of SEK 317 M (270), somewhat offset by low Vonjo sales of SEK 307 M (379)
  • Immunology revenue increased 12 per cent at CER to SEK 2,658 M (2,583), driven by strong sales of Gamifant of SEK 733 M (405) and Kineret sales of SEK 769 M (699), somewhat offset by lower Beyfortus royalty of SEK 1,166 M (1,478)
  • Revenue from the strategic portfolio1* grew by 39 per cent at CER to SEK 5,001 M (3,830)
  • The product and marketing right Vonjo was impaired by SEK 6,612 M before tax. The impairment has not affected cash flow and is reported as items affecting comparability (IAC2)
  • The adjusted EBITA margin1,2 was 47 per cent (43), excluding IAC2 of SEK -6,664 M. EBITA1 was SEK 3,620 M (2,923), corresponding to a margin of 47 per cent (42). EBIT was SEK -3,858 M (2,038) including the impairment of Vonjo by SEK 6,612 M
  • Earnings per share (EPS) before dilution was SEK -8.40 (4.27) and EPS after dilution was SEK -8.32 (4.22). Adjusted EPS before dilution1 was SEK 6.11 (4.36) and adjusted EPS after dilution1 was SEK 6.05 (4.31). Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 1,840 M (1,201)

Outlook 2025 - updated

  • Revenue is anticipated to grow at low double-digit percentage at CER
    (previously high-single-digit)
  • Adjusted EBITA margin adjusted is anticipated to be at mid-to-high 30s percentage of revenue
    (previously mid-30s)

Financial summary

SEK M

Q3
2025

Q3
2024

Change

Jan-Sep
2025

Jan-Sep
2024

Change

FY
2024

Total revenue

7,776

6,894

13 %

20,417

18,592

10 %

26,027

Gross profit

6,162

5,563

11 %

15,788

14,407

10 %

20,242

Gross margin1

79 %

81 %


77 %

77 %


78 %

Adjusted gross margin1,2

80 %

81 %


78 %

78 %


78 %

EBITA1

3,620

2,923

24 %

7,743

6,585

18 %

9,158

Adjusted EBITA1,2

3,672

2,965

24 %

8,124

6,811

19 %

9,368

EBITA margin1

47 %

42 %


38 %

35 %


35 %

Adjusted EBITA margin1,2

47 %

43 %


40 %

37 %


36 %

Profit/loss for the period

-2,895

1,464

>-200%

-1,386

2,488

-156 %

3,879

EPS before dilution, SEK

-8.40

4.27

>-200%

-4.02

7.29

-155 %

11.37

Adjusted EPS before dilution, SEK1,2

6.11

4.36

40 %

11.25

7.80

44 %

11.83

EPS after dilution, SEK

-8.32

4.22

>-200%

-3.99

7.21

-155 %

11.24

Adjusted EPS after dilution, SEK1,2

6.05

4.31

40 %

11.14

7.71

45 %

11.69

  1. Alternative Performance Measures (APMs)
  2. Items affecting comparability (IAC)

* The strategic portfolio includes Sobi's medicines Altuvoct, Aspaveli/Empaveli, Doptelet, Gamifant, Vonjo and Zynlonta, and royalty on Sanofi's sales of Altuviiio and Beyfortus.

Investors, analysts, and the media are invited to a conference call on the same day at 13:00 CEST, 12:00 BST, and 07:00 EDT. The call will include a presentation of the results and a Q&A session.

The presentation can be followed live here or afterwards on sobi.com. The slides will be made available on sobi.com before the conference call.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in details:
Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031
United Kingdom: +44 207 107 06 13
United States: +1 631 570 56 13

For other countries, please find the details here.

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

This information is information that Sobi is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:00 CEST on 20 October 2025.

Gerard Tobin
Head of Investor Relations

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/sobi-q3-2025-report--accelerated-growth-and-portfolio-momentum,c4252738

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/4252738/3730526.pdf

Q3 2025 report. Accelerated growth and portfolio momentum

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sobi-q3-2025-report-accelerated-growth-and-portfolio-momentum-302588818.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.