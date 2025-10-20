DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: WeShop Holdings Limited

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: WeShop Holdings Limited 20-Oct-2025 / 07:58 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20th October 2025 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company" Update on WeShop Holdings Limited The Company is pleased to provide an update on WeShop Holdings Limited in which it owns 150,000 ordinary shares, which has today announced as follows: "WeShop Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement pursuant to its ShareBackTM Rewards Plan of WePoints with United States Securities and Exchange Commission for a Proposed Offering of WePoints. Channel Islands, October 20th, 2025 - WeShop Holdings Limited ("WeShop") , a shoppable social network allowing users in the United Kingdom to shop from hundreds of top retailers whilst also allowing its community to recommend products and services with the potential to earn ownership in the business, today announces that it has publicly filed a registration statement on a Form F-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the registration of 12,500,000 WePoints which underpin the ShareBackTM Rewards Plan. Copies of the prospectus relating to the Registration Statement, when available, may be obtained from WeShop, c/o Investor Relations, Hawk House, 22 The Esplanade, Jersey, JE1 1HH, Channel Islands or by emailing corporate@we.shop. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities law of any such state or jurisdiction." For further details please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 Optiva Securities Limited Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1WV3198 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: HRIP LEI Code: 213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 Sequence No.: 405510 EQS News ID: 2215260 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

