Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
20.10.2025 09:33 Uhr
228 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hot Rocks Investments plc: WeShop Holdings Limited

DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: WeShop Holdings Limited 

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) 
Hot Rocks Investments plc: WeShop Holdings Limited 
20-Oct-2025 / 07:58 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
20th October 2025 
 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
 
(the "Company" 
 
Update on WeShop Holdings Limited 
 
The Company is pleased to provide an update on WeShop Holdings Limited in which it owns 150,000 ordinary shares, which 
has today announced as follows: 
 
"WeShop Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement pursuant to its ShareBackTM  Rewards Plan of WePoints with 
United States Securities and Exchange Commission for a Proposed Offering of WePoints. 
 
Channel Islands, October 20th, 2025 - WeShop Holdings Limited ("WeShop") , a shoppable social network allowing users in 
the United Kingdom to shop from hundreds of top retailers whilst also allowing its community to recommend products and 
services with the potential to earn ownership in the business, today announces that it has publicly filed a 
registration statement on a Form F-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the 
registration of 12,500,000 WePoints which underpin the ShareBackTM Rewards Plan. 
 
Copies of the prospectus relating to the Registration Statement, when available, may be obtained from WeShop, c/o 
Investor Relations, Hawk House, 22 The Esplanade, Jersey, JE1 1HH, Channel Islands or by emailing corporate@we.shop. A 
registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. 
These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted, prior to the time the 
registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation 
of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in 
which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities 
law of any such state or jurisdiction." 
 
For further details please contact: 
 
Hot Rocks Investments plc 
 
Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 

Optiva Securities Limited 
 
Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B1WV3198 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:     HRIP 
LEI Code:   213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 
Sequence No.: 405510 
EQS News ID:  2215260 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2215260&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 20, 2025 02:58 ET (06:58 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.