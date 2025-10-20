Companies Work Collaboratively to Ensure Continuity and Ongoing Support for Existing Customers

Imagine Communications and Rohde Schwarz today announced a definitive agreement under which Imagine will acquire Pixel Power Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rohde Schwarz. The transaction represents a strategic alignment for both companies, enabling Imagine to offer broadcast customers the most extensive portfolio of live production and playout solutions on the market while allowing Rohde Schwarz to focus on its core operations in Test Measurement, Technology Systems, and Networks Cybersecurity. The acquisition is expected to close in 2025 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

Imagine and Pixel Power have a shared vision for the IP- and cloud-based future of broadcast and digital streaming markets. This strategic acquisition enables Imagine to immediately broaden its live production ecosystem and playout offerings via integration of Pixel Power's software-defined, deploy-anywhere platforms bringing together complementary approaches, technologies, and engineering expertise that will provide customers with deeper integration possibilities and a broader set of tools to meet every need.

The addition of Pixel Power's PRISMON multiviewer, which delivers powerful master control and cloud capabilities, will complement the ultra-low-latency production capabilities of Imagine's popular SNP Multiviewer and enable Imagine to offer the most comprehensive portfolio of IP and IP-hybrid multiviewer solutions available on the market.

With a development team based in Cambridge, England, Pixel Power has a rich history in graphics and playout workflows and advanced multiviewer and monitoring systems. Imagine will maintain the Cambridge facility, combine Pixel Power's existing support with Imagine's renowned care and services team, and fully support all current global customers and the installed base for Pixel Power's PRISMON, Gallium, and StreamMaster platforms.

"We are proud of the achievements of Pixel Power, and we are confident that Imagine is the right home for their continued growth and expansion," said Thorsten Sauer, CEO of Pixel Power and VP Media Solutions of Rohde Schwarz. "This move allows us to focus more deeply on our core operations and customer base while ensuring that we pass the reins to a new owner who cares deeply about our customer base and will take the business to the next level."

"We're excited to welcome the talented Pixel Power team to the Imagine family," said John Mailhot, Senior Vice President, Product Management at Imagine Communications. "This acquisition enhances our ability to deliver innovative, business-driving solutions for our customers, and we're proud to continue building on the strong foundation established under Rohde Schwarz."

"This alignment not only opens up exciting new opportunities to scale our innovation but also ensures customers benefit from more tailored solutions, improved support, and a stronger foundation for evolving workflows," added James Gilbert, Deputy CEO of Pixel Power. "Our team is energized by the possibilities ahead and ready to help in shaping the next chapter of broadcast technology."

Pixel Power customers and partners can expect the same level of service, now backed by Imagine's focused broadcast industry resources and expertise. All parties are firmly focused on continuity and are working together to ensure a smooth and collaborative transition.

Imagine Communications will be demonstrating Pixel Power products for the first time at NAB Show NY 2025 (Oct. 22-23, Javits Center, NYC, Booth #137).

