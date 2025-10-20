For decades, traditional adrenaline auto-injectors (AAIs) have been the only available treatment for anaphylaxis-a life-threatening allergic reaction.1,2 Yet from today, the UK's first needle-free emergency anaphylaxis treatment, the EURneffy nasal adrenaline spray, is available on prescription.3

EURneffy 2 mg nasal spray offers a simple-to-use,3,4 pocket-sized alternative to traditional AAIs, with the potential to transform the lives of those with severe allergies in the UK. It is designed to be portable and ready-to-use in emergencies,3 offering a new alternative to traditional AAIs, including for those who struggle with needles or need a more convenient option they can rely on. EURneffy also has a longer shelf life and can withstand temperature changes better than traditional AAIs,3,5 meaning fewer trips to the GP for a new prescription.

Simon Williams, Chief Executive of Anaphylaxis UK, said: "Anaphylaxis is a serious and life-threatening allergic reaction that can happen within minutes of exposure to an allergen, such as foods, insect stings, or certain medications. Adrenaline is the first-line treatment and giving it quickly is crucial to prevent serious complications. For many years, adrenaline auto-injectors have been the only way to deliver this life-saving medicine. It's therefore welcome news that an alternative delivery method is now available in EURneffy, a nasal spray that offers a needle-free option for administering adrenaline. For some people, its design may help reduce hesitation and increase confidence in using adrenaline promptly in an emergency. Having different options available can only be a positive step in supporting people living with serious allergies."

According to new research from ALK, 9 in 10 (88%) healthcare professionals (HCPs) know patients or caregivers who have not been able to use their AAI in an emergency, even though it could have helped.6 HCPs think alternative adrenaline delivery methods could help treatment of anaphylaxis in the community, improving ease of use (45%), reducing anxiety (40%) and reducing hesitation in emergencies (34%).6

Adrenaline is the recommended first-line treatment for anaphylaxis1,2 and EURneffy is now available in the UK as the first non-invasive treatment, designed to provide rapid absorption of adrenaline through the nose.3 Clinical and real-world data have demonstrated that the effectiveness of EURneffy is consistent with AAIs,7,8 including when someone had cold or flu symptoms and significant nasal congestion.3,9

EURneffy also has the potential to result in cost savings per day for the NHS,10 due to its longer shelf life compared with traditional AAIs.3

Dr Shuaib Nasser, Consultant Allergist and Respiratory Physician and Clinical Lead for Allergy at Cambridge University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said: "Whilst people with severe allergies know that adrenaline could save their life, in practice, people don't always carry the recommended two adrenaline devices-sometimes because they are too bulky, they forget, or they assume they'll be able to avoid their triggers. With EURneffy being needle-free, administered conveniently through the nose and small enough to fit in a pocket, doctors now have an alternative option to help people keep their treatment close at hand and be prepared to act quickly, when every second counts."

ALK received approval for EURneffy2 mg by the UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in July 2025.3 It is indicated for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) due to insect stings or bites, foods, medicinal products and other allergens, as well as idiopathic or exercise-induced anaphylaxis in adults and children who weigh 30 kg or more.3

About EURneffy

EURneffy 2 mg represents a pioneering breakthrough that has the potential to transform the lives of those with severe allergies. Clinical data demonstrated that EURneffyis well absorbed through the nose and distributed quickly into body tissues,7 and was comparable to traditional adrenaline auto-injectors (AAIs).9 Recent real-world data showed that a single dose of EURneffysuccessfully treated severe allergic reactions in 9 out of 10 (89.2%) patients-similar to results seen with AAIs. 8,11 EURneffy has a 30-month shelf life, no special storage requirements and freezing does not affect its shelf life (if it is accidentally frozen it should be allowed to thaw for at least 1 hour before use).3 EURneffy is to be used at the first signs of a severe allergic reaction by placing the nozzle into one nostril, pointing directly upwards and pressing the plunger firmly until it clicks to release the full dose of medicine into the nose. 3 There's no need to prepare or prime the device.3 Each device contains a single dose, so it's important not to press the plunger until it's ready to be used.3 If symptoms don't improve, or if they get worse after five minutes, a second dose should be given, which is why it's important for people to always carry two devices.3 EURneffy can be administered in patients who are unconscious as it does not require inhalation since the medication is absorbed through the lining of the nose.3 EURneffy 2 mg was approved by the UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in July 2025.3 EURneffy 2 mg was approved by the European Commission in August 2024,12 and is approved and available for use in the United States under the brand name neffy following approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in 2024.13

About anaphylaxis and traditional adrenaline auto-injectors (AAIs)

Anaphylaxis is the most severe form of an allergic reaction, characterised by the acute onset of symptoms involving different organ systems.2 It is a serious and potentially life-threatening event that can occur within minutes of exposure to an allergen and, regardless of the allergen involved, requires immediate medical intervention.2 Adrenaline is the recommended first-line treatment for anaphylaxis1,2 and prompt treatment with adrenaline significantly reduces morbidity and mortality associated with severe allergic reactions.1,14 Whilst AAIs have been shown to be highly effective, there are established limitations with their use.15,16,17 In emergency situations, uncertainty and hesitation with larger AAIs are apparent among those at risk. 15,16 Approximately half of those living with a severe allergy did not administer the AAI when needed in an emergency17 and half did not consistently carry their prescribed AAI.17

About ALK

ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. ALK manufactures and markets allergy immunotherapy ('AIT') treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,800 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net

Forward-looking statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including forecasts of future revenue and operating profit as well as expected business-related events. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties as various factors, some of which are beyond the control of ALK, may cause actual results and performance to differ materially from the forecasts made in this announcement. Such factors include but are not limited to general economic and business-related conditions, including legal issues, uncertainty relating to demand, pricing, reimbursement rules, regulatory approvals, partners' plans and forecasts, fluctuations in exchange rates, competitive factors, and reliance on suppliers. Additional factors include the risks associated with the sourcing and manufacturing of ALK's products. ALK undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

