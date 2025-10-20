Nextensa NV: Nextensa and Promobe sign long-term lease for new Terraces office building in Cloche d'Or district

PRESS RELEASE

Nextensa and Promobe sign long-term lease for new Terraces office building in Cloche d'Or district

Luxembourg 16 October 2025 - Nextensa, in partnership with Promobe through their joint venture Grossfeld, has signed a nine-year fixed lease agreement with a renowned financial institution for the entire Terraces office building, located in the Cloche d'Or district of Luxembourg.

The lease covers all lettable office space, archives and parking areas, at a rate of € 40/m² per month for the office space, index-linked. Designed by architect Moreno, the building will comprise a ground floor and five upper levels, offering 4,703 m² of lettable office space within a total built area of 5,028 m². A construction permit has already been granted, and works are scheduled to begin shortly, with completion expected in Q2 2027.

The project aims to achieve BREEAM Outstanding and WELL Gold certifications, underlining Nextensa's and Promobe's commitment to sustainability and occupant well-being.

Terraces is ideally located at the intersection of boulevard de Kockelscheuer and rue de Mercator, in the heart of the rapidly developing Cloche d'Or district - one of Luxembourg's most dynamic mixed-use neighbourhoods. The project benefits from excellent accessibility and a vibrant urban environment.

Cloche d'Or

Developed by Nextensa and Promobe (through the joint venture Grossfeld), Cloche d'Or has become a leading urban district in Luxembourg, combining residential, work, retail, and leisure functions. Easily accessible, notably thanks to a tram line inaugurated in July 2024, and with over 120,000?m² of office space already built, the district offers a premium, vibrant urban ecosystem.

Nextensa

Nextensa is a mixed-use real estate investor and developer, with activities focused on office, retail, and residential projects in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Belgium, and Austria.

Promobe

Promobe is a major player in real estate development in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

