Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 501824 | ISIN: GB0009067447 | Ticker-Symbol: MTR
Frankfurt
20.10.25 | 08:09
0,030 Euro
-1,64 % -0,001
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MOTHERCARE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOTHERCARE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.10.2025 08:06 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mothercare plc: Further re pension contributions deferral

Mothercare plc
Pension contributions deferral

Mothercare plc ("Mothercare", "the Company" or "the Group"), the highly trusted British heritage brand, that connects with the parents of newborn babies and children across multiple product categories throughout their early life as parents, today announces the outcome of the request to the Trustee to further defer pension contributions.

In our full year 2025 results announcement we noted that the Group's Pension Trustee had agreed to defer the first six months' payments of pension contributions due in the year to March 2026 and that we had requested a further deferral of such payments for the remainder of this financial year to support the Company's cash flows whilst we are exploring growth opportunities. We are pleased to announce that the Trustee has agreed to extend the deferral of contributions to March 2026.

The total contributions due in the year to March 2026 that are deferred amount to £3.0 million. This sum together with the remaining contributions due, will be paid in accordance with a new schedule of contributions to be put in place no later than 31 March 2026 and which will include a resumption of contributions from 19 April 2026 at a level that the Trustee considers to be affordable.

We also highlighted in our full year 2025 results announcement that the Group expected to breach the liquidity financial covenant of our £8 million debt facility and we have subsequently breached this covenant, which means the facility is now repayable on demand. The Group continues to benefit from the ongoing support of its lender and as set out in that announcement we continue to have regular and positive discussions with them. Our lender has not indicated that they require immediate repayment of the facility. Whilst during certain points of our working capital cycle we have not met the liquidity financial covenant, we continue to have sufficient cash to trade for the foreseeable future.

The Board of Mothercare is very grateful for this significant support that both the Group's Pension Trustee and our lender have provided. This deferral and forebearance allows the Company to focus on, evaluate and conclude the multiple ongoing strategic discussions with greater flexibility as we seek to restore critical mass, especially in the UK market. We also continue to explore other options to mitigate the pension scheme deficit.

Investor and analyst enquiries to:

Mothercare plc
Clive Whiley, Chairman
Andrew Cook, Chief Financial Officer

Email: investorrelations@mothercare.com
Deutsche Numis
(NOMAD Joint Corporate Broker)
Luke Bordewich

Tel: 020 7260 1000
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Joint Corporate Broker)
Matt Goode

Tel: 020 7220 0500
Media enquiries to:
MHP
Rachel Farrington
Tim Rowntree		Email: mothercare@mhpgroup.com
Tel: 07739 312199


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.