Montag, 20.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
WKN: 929401 | ISIN: FI0009008080 | Ticker-Symbol: ACN
Stuttgart
20.10.25 | 09:56
4,830 Euro
+3,87 % +0,180
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.10.2025 09:06 Uhr
Aspocomp Group Plc: Aspocomp will publish its January-September Interim Report 2025 on Thursday, October 30, 2025

Aspocomp Group Plc, Investor News, October 20, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Finnish time

Aspocomp will publish its January-September Interim Report 2025 on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at around 9:00 a.m. Finnish time.

Aspocomp's CEO Manu Skyttä will present January-September Interim Report 2025 in a webcast on the same day starting at 1:00 p.m. Finnish time. The webcast will be held in Finnish and can be accessed at https://aspocomp.events.inderes.com/q3-2025.

Questions are requested to be submitted in writing via the chat functionality of the webcast portal.

The presentation material in English, and a recording of the webcast (in Finnish) will be available at Aspocomp's.

For further information, please contact Manu Skyttä, President and CEO,
tel. +358 20 775 6860, manu.skytta(at)aspocomp.com.

Aspocomp - heart of your technology

A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company's own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.

Aspocomp's customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.

Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland's major technology hubs.

www.aspocomp.comhttps://aspocomp.com/investors/interim-reports/reports/.

