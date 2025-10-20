Pet Food Market to Reach $128.7 Billion in 2024 in short term and $226.53 Billion by 2034 Globally, at 6.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The pet food market is anticipated to grow due to increase in pet ownership, rise in awareness regarding animal health, demand for premium and functional products, and expanding distribution through online and retail channels.

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Pet Food Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034", valued at $128.7 Billion in 2024. With a projected CAGR of 6.1% from 2025 to 2034, the market is expected to reach $226.53 Billion by the end of 2034. Rise in disposable incomes, humanization of pets, demand for natural & organic ingredients, and increase in focus on specialized nutrition for pet animals propel the pet food industry toward significant growth and market expansion.

Market Introduction

Pet food refers to specially formulated food intended for consumption by domesticated animals such as dogs, cats, birds, and small mammals. It is designed to provide essential nutrients that support animal health, growth, and activity. Pet food typically comes in dry, wet, semi-moist, and frozen forms. Each type is developed to meet the dietary needs of specific species and life stages, such as puppies, adult dogs, or senior cats. Ingredients may include meat, grains, vegetables, vitamins, and minerals, which are added to ensure nutritional adequacy.

Commercial pet food is produced under strict quality and safety standards, with some options tailored to address medical or dietary conditions such as obesity, allergies, or kidney issues. The industry also includes organic, grain-free, and raw food products, which reflect growth of interest in natural or specialized diets. Pet owners increasingly view nutrition as a key factor in extending longevity and improving the quality of life for companion animals.

Report Overview:

The pet food market is segmented on the basis of pet type, food type, sales channel, and region. By pet type, the market is segmented into dogs, cats, and others. By food type, the market is segregated into dry food, wet food, treats & snacks, and others. By sales channel, the market is divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialized pet shops, online sales channel, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Netherlands, Germany, Tukey, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, and rest of LAMEA).

By pet type, dog segment dominated the global pet food market in 2024 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

By food type, the dry food segment dominated the global pet food market in 2024 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

By sales channel, specialized pet shops segment dominated the global pet food market in 2024 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025-2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $128.7 Billion Market Size in 2034 $226.53 Billion CAGR 6.1 % No. of Pages in Report 392 Segments Covered Pet Type, Food Type, Sales Channel, and Region Target Region / Countries North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Netherlands, Germany, Tukey, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, and rest of LAMEA) Drivers • Rise in the trend of nuclear families • Rapid humanization of pets • Increase in awareness about pet health Opportunity • increase in pet ownership in developing nations • Rise in e-commerce sales Restraints • Increase in pet obesity • Pet food recalls

Market Growth & Opportunities Factors:

The rise in nuclear families has significantly influenced the pet food market, as pets are often regarded as key family members in smaller households. With fewer dependents and higher disposable incomes, many pet owners are willing to invest in premium foods that offer better health and nutritional benefits. Young couples and single professionals, in particular, are driving demand for organic, grain-free, and breed-specific diets. Brands such as Blue Buffalo and Royal Canin offer products customized to pets' age, size, and health needs. Moreover, the busy lifestyles of nuclear families have increased the popularity of convenient options such as ready-to-serve meals and subscription-based delivery services.

The pet industry has experienced a swift rise in pet humanization across both developed and developing regions. Pet owners are increasingly caring for their cats, dogs, birds, and other animals as if they were family members. Since pet food accounts for approximately 76% of the pet care market, manufacturers are prioritizing the production of high-quality food that aligns with owners' tastes and preferences. According to the Pet Food Industry, about 95% of pet owners view their pets as part of the family. As a result, the quality and ingredients of pet food play a crucial role in purchasing decisions. For example, Applaws Pet Food produces its products in a human-grade facility, using just three core ingredients-tuna with seaweed, fish broth, and a small amount of rice-delivering premium-quality nutrition for pets. The growing trend of pet humanization has significantly transformed the pet food industry as a whole.

Concerns regarding pet health have become increasingly important in recent years, driven by stricter government regulations and pet owners' deep affection for their animals. For example, according to the Queensland Government, pet owners in certain council areas are required to register their pets and provide them with proper food, shelter, and comprehensive care. The government also promotes full animal welfare to ensure pets receive the highest level of care, affection, and quality of life. In addition, with rise in disposable incomes, pet owners are more able to invest in nutritious and organic foods to reduce the risk of animal diseases. Responsible pet care practices such as proper vaccination, feeding, and adequate shelter have significantly contributed to the growth of the overall pet health industry.

Furthermore, online sales have experienced significant growth among pet owners, surpassing traditional local hypermarkets and grocery stores. The convenience of purchasing a wide range of pet food products, greater variety, and home delivery options are some of the key advantages that e-commerce provides to pet owners. As a result, global online pet food sales witnessed notable growth in 2024. This surge in e-commerce sales was evident not only in developing regions but also in established markets. According to sources, Chewy.com and Amazon.com together accounted for over 80% of the U.S. online pet food sales market. Other e-commerce platforms such as Walmart.com, Petfooddirect.com, and Petco.com also recorded considerable growth, albeit with smaller shares of the overall market.

Major Challenges in Industry & Solutions:

Obesity in pets, particularly dogs and cats, remains a widespread issue driven by limited awareness among pet owners regarding nutritional needs and the value of organic, balanced diets. High-calorie, low-nutrient food contributes to conditions such as diabetes, arthritis, and cancer. According to APOP, over half of pets in the U.S. are overweight.

To reduce obesity, veterinary-guided weight management programs, structured exercise routines, and informed use of essential nutrients should be promoted through education and partnerships with veterinarians and pet wellness platforms.

Recurring recalls, such as the 2025 Savage Pet incident involving H5N1 contamination, undermine consumer trust and increase costs for producers. Historical events such as the 2007 melamine crisis further reveal the risk posed by insufficient quality control.

However, implementation of rigorous quality assurance protocols, traceability systems, and third-party safety audits can help prevent contamination, build brand credibility, and protect animal health.

Regional Insights

The North America pet food market leads globally, driven by pet humanization, increasing pet ownership, and rising awareness of animal health. Over 65% of U.S. households own a pet, contributing to robust demand for pet food products. Dry food held the largest market share in 2024, favored for longer shelf life and dental health benefits. However, pet owners increasingly prioritize nutritional value, prompting rapid growth in protein-rich, low-calorie options that offer higher moisture and essential nutrients. Premium and super-quality products continue to gain popularity, with manufacturers focusing on innovation to cater to each animal's life stage and specific dietary needs.

In Europe, the market has expanded rapidly, with growth influenced by smaller household sizes and an increasing preference for nutritional pet food. Countries such as Spain, the Netherlands, and Poland dominate regional sales. Dog food generated the highest revenue in 2024, though rising cat ownership is expected to drive future growth in cat food. Health issues such as obesity and arthritis have pushed consumers toward therapeutic and organic options. As pet humanization intensifies, European pet owners increasingly invest in premium nutrition solutions to support long-term health, boosting demand for healthier and functional food options.

The Asia-Pacific and Latin American markets show rising potential. Japan leads the region, followed by Australia, while India and China are expected to grow the fastest due to increasing disposable incomes, urbanization, and shifting family structures. Premium and nutritious food formats are gaining ground, though Japan's market grows slower due to economic constraints. In Latin America, Brazil dominates due to similar urban family trends, while South Africa's growth faces regulatory enforcement challenges. However, ongoing initiatives from industry associations, coupled with growing awareness of pet health and the demand for high-end food, are expected to boost market expansion across both regions in the coming years.

Key Players:

Leading companies in the pet food market are innovating with functional ingredients, personalized nutrition plans, and sustainable packaging solutions. Many are expanding product lines to include breed-specific, age-specific, and condition-targeted formulations. Strategic mergers, acquisitions, and global partnerships are helping brands strengthen distribution networks. In addition, digital marketing, e-commerce platforms, and direct-to-consumer models enhance brand visibility and customer engagement worldwide.

The major players in the pet food industry include Mars Petcare Inc., The Hartz Mountain Corporation, Big Heart Pet Brands, Nestlé Purina PetCare, Diamond Pet Foods, Hill's Pet Nutrition, Deuerer, WellPet, Blue Buffalo, and Heristo AG.

Key Strategies Adopted by Competitors

In April 2025, Farmina Pet Foods launched its new N&D Dog Treats and VetLife Dog Treats, which are functional treats designed to target specific health needs.

In May 2023, Amcor, Delterra, Mars, and P&G jointly announced the launch of a strategic partnership to stem the tide of plastic pollution in the Global South.

In May 2022, The Oklahoma Humane Society's Animal Advocacy Program partnered with Nestle Purina PetCare for an Animal Care Center. This six-kennel structure will serve as emergency sheltering for pets of those currently fleeing an unsafe domestic situation.

