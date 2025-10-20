Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.10.2025 10:54 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KeySIM Achieves 10,000 IoT Connections as Multi-Network PAYG Gains Momentum Across the UK

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KeySIM, the UK-based provider of multi-network SIM cards for IoT and M2M applications, today announced that it has surpassed 10,000 live IoT connections across more than 500 customers, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth and signalling the accelerating adoption of flexible, pay-as-you-go connectivity.

Following growing industry interest in its innovative approach, KeySIM continues to attract businesses switching from traditional single-network contracts to its multi-network PAYG platform, which offers stronger coverage, simpler management, and real-world cost savings.

"It's been incredible to see how quickly businesses are embracing our model," said Graham Robinson, Founder of KeySIM. "We've built a platform that puts control back in the hands of customers - they can connect anywhere, switch networks remotely, and only pay for what they actually use."

KeySIM was the first IoT SIM provider to develop a remotely steerable SIM, allowing users to toggle mobile networks remotely via its management dashboard. The technology ensures maximum uptime and flexibility, making it easier to deploy and manage large-scale IoT estates across multiple regions.

In addition to its connectivity innovation, KeySIM provides secure private-IP access to connected devices - removing the need for public fixed IP addresses and reducing cybersecurity risk for IoT deployments.

KeySIM's technology is already trusted by organisations such as FATFACE, York Rescue Boat, and the North Wales Mountain Rescue Team, supporting applications from retail and logistics to mission-critical emergency communications.

As the IoT market continues to expand, KeySIM's approach offers a future-proof, scalable alternative to conventional network contracts - providing connectivity that's as flexible as the devices it supports.

Media Contact:
www.keysim.co.uk

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/keysim-achieves-10-000-iot-connections-as-multi-network-payg-gains-momentum-across-the-uk-302588840.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.