Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.10.2025 11:00 Uhr
193 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Commercial leaders and innovators celebrated at the Black British Business Awards 2025

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing this year's exceptional Black British Business Awards2025 (BBBAwards) winners; representing the very best of entrepreneurs, corporate leaders and innovators from global corporations such as JPMorganChase, Netflix, Goldman Sachs, LinkedIn, Penguin Random House and Kantar.

Crowned Black British Business Person of the Year 2025 is Managing Director, EMEA Head of Tax Solutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence Yvonne Kunihira-Davidson who advises major financial institutions on complex global compliance regimes. Yvonne has been a catalyst for culture change-co-authoring a global allyship programme, sponsoring S&P's BOLD network for Black professionals, inspiring countless individuals.

Black British Business Awards 2025 Photo credit: Alex Maguire

Yvonne said: "I am honoured to be named Black British Business Person of the Year. It's amazing to be a part of a rich history of Black British business leaders who've all achieved such brilliant career heights and elevated others along the way. It's more important than ever to celebrate the wins, uplift each other and ensure everyone in business achieves their dreams."

BBBAwards Chair and Executive Founder Dr Sophie Chandauka MBE stated: "At a time when inclusion feels increasingly polarised, the BBBAwards theme of Elevate reminds us that real progress for all of us comes from rising above the noise to focus on investing in talent, innovation, and the future of British business, together. The achievements of this year's winners show that nurturing brilliance and protecting hard-won gains isn't just fair, it fuels growth, competitiveness, and shared prosperity."

  • Black British Business Person of the Year: Yvonne Kunihira-Davidson, Managing Director, of S&P Global Market Intelligence
  • Arts and Media Rising Star: Joelle Owusu-Sekyere, Editorial Director, Penguin Random House
  • Arts and Media Senior Leader: Ete Davies, Former EMEA EVP, Dentsu Creative
  • Consumer and Luxury Senior Leader: Alison Burton, Co-Founder, March Muses
  • Consumer and Luxury Rising Star: Janet Davies, CEO, Ominira Naturals
  • Entrepreneur Rising Star: Nnaemeka Obodoekwe, CTO, Lenkie Technologies Ltd
  • Entrepreneur Senior Leader: Rose Hulse, Founder and CEO, ScreenHits TV
  • Financial Services Rising Star : Ayo Gabriel, Vice President, J.P. Morgan
  • Financial Services Senior Leader: Shauna Roper, Chief of Staff, Global Procurement, HSBC
  • Professional Services Rising Star: Mavis Amonoo-Acquah, Barrister, Harcourt Chambers
  • Professional Services Senior Leader: Landé Belo, Group Legal Director, Employment Counsel, Kantar
  • STEM Rising Star: Jennifer Dominic, Associate Director of Marketing, MSD UK
  • STEM Senior Leader: Serufusa Sekidde, Chief of Staff to the CEO, ViiV Healthcare - GSK

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2799638/Black_British_Business_Awards_2025.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/commercial-leaders-and-innovators-celebrated-at-the-black-british-business-awards-2025-302588849.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.