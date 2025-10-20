The company says data from a recent empirical project show that its Hi-MO 9 back contact (BC) modules outperformed conventional TOPCon modules in a head-to-head comparison in a desert environment with harsh climate conditions.A recent empirical project led by Inner Mongolia Energy Group in China has demonstrated significant results in a photovoltaic (PV) desert control project. Spanning approximately 1,533 hectares, the project conducted the first performance comparison between LONGi'sHi-MO 9 modules - featuring its HPBC2.0 technology - and conventional TOPCon modules in a sandy environment. ...

