Spain's new agricultural decree allows land hosting solar arrays to qualify for Common Agricultural Policy payments if farming remains the primary activity.From pv magazine Spain Spain has amended its national Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) framework to include agrivoltaic systems as eligible for subsidy support, provided agricultural use remains dominant. The royal decree modifies the 2022 CAP regulations as part of broader updates approved by the European Commission in August. It formally recognizes dual-use land - where solar generation and farming coexist - as eligible for CAP aid for the ...

