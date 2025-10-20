Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Plc - Cancellation of Share Premium Account and Adherence to the UK Listing Rule 11.2.6

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 20

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

20 October 2025

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

Cancellation of Share Premium Account and Adherence to the UK Listing Rule 11.2.6

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc announces that the Order of the High Court of Justice dated 14 October 2025 confirming the cancellation of the share premium account of the Company was registered by the Registrar of Companies on 15 October 2025, together with a statement of capital approved by the Court.

This follows the approval of the cancellation of the Company's share premium account by special resolution at the annual general meeting of the Company held at 60 London Wall, London, EC2M 5TQ on 18 September 2025.

An advert will be placed in The Times newspaper noting this as soon as practicable.

UK Listing Rule 11.2.6

Additionally, the Company hereby confirms its investment restrictions in respect of investment in other investment companies or investment trusts which are listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority (the "Official List").

The Company will not invest more than 10% of its total assets in other investment companies or investment trusts which are listed on the Official List.

For further information, please contact:

Tobi Teriba

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

Telephone: 020 3753 1000

Will Ellis

Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco

Telephone: 020 3753 1000