Investar Holding Corporation Announces 2025 Third Quarter Results and Wichita Falls Bancshares, Inc. Transaction Update

BATON ROUGE, LA / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / Investar Holding Corporation ("Investar") (NASDAQ:ISTR), the holding company for Investar Bank, National Association (the "Bank"), today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Investar reported net income available to common shareholders of $5.7 million, or $0.54 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2025, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $4.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and net income available to common shareholders of $5.4 million, or $0.54 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

On a non-GAAP basis, core earnings per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2025 were $0.54 compared to $0.47 for the second quarter of 2025, and $0.45 for the third quarter of 2024. Core earnings available to common shareholders exclude certain items including, but not limited to, gain on call or sale of investment securities, net; loss on sale or disposition of fixed assets, net; gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned, net; change in the fair value of equity securities; income from insurance proceeds; income from legal settlement; change in the net asset value of other investments; write down of other real estate owned; severance; acquisition expense; and legal settlement expense (refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics).

Investar's President and Chief Executive Officer John D'Angelo commented:

"I am very pleased with our third quarter results as we continued to execute on our strategy of consistent, quality earnings through the optimization of our balance sheet. As a result of this strategy, our net interest margin improved substantially to 3.16%, a 13 basis point increase from previous quarter, and we had significant improvements in our return on average assets and efficiency ratio.

For the third consecutive quarter, we were able to grow the yield on interest-earning assets while simultaneously reducing our funding costs. Total loans increased 2.1% (8.4% annualized) as we brought on new business, primarily variable-rate loans, at a blended interest rate of 7.5%, which progressed us towards our goal of an interest rate neutral balance sheet. Our decision over the past year to keep duration short on our liabilities provided us the flexibility to secure lower cost funding that was accretive to our net interest margin by allowing higher cost brokered time deposits to run off and replacing them with lower cost, non-maturing deposits.

As always, we remain focused on shareholder value and returning capital to shareholders. We repurchased 14,722 shares of our common stock during the third quarter at an average price of $21.55, which was below tangible book value per common share of $22.76 at September 30, 2025."

Wichita Falls Bancshares, Inc. Transaction Update

On July 1, 2025, Investar announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire Wichita Falls Bancshares, Inc. ("Wichita Falls"), headquartered in Wichita Falls, Texas, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, First National Bank. At June 30, 2025, First National Bank had approximately $1.4 billion in assets. The Agreement has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of Investar and Wichita Falls, and on October 15, 2025, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency approved the merger of First National Bank with and into the Bank. The closing of the transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including Wichita Falls and Investar shareholder approvals and the approval of, or the waiver of the application and prior approval requirements by, the Federal Reserve. Upon satisfaction of all closing conditions, Investar anticipates it will close the Wichita Falls acquisition on or about January 1, 2026.

Third Quarter Highlights

Diluted earnings per common share were $0.54 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to $0.46 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Core diluted earnings per common share were $0.54 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to $0.47 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Return on average assets increased to 0.88% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to 0.66% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Core return on average assets improved to 0.89% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to 0.69% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Net interest margin improved 13 basis points to 3.16% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to 3.03% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The yield on the loan portfolio increased to 6.03% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to 5.94% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The overall cost of funds for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 decreased two basis points to 3.11% compared to 3.13% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The cost of deposits decreased two basis points to 3.04% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to 3.06% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Efficiency ratio improved to 68.47% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to 74.99% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Core efficiency ratio improved to 67.66% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to 73.55% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Credit quality remained solid with nonperforming loans comprising 0.36% of total loans at September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025.

Total loans increased $44.2 million, or 2.1% (8.4% annualized), to $2.15 billion at September 30, 2025 compared to $2.11 billion at June 30, 2025.

Variable-rate loans as a percentage of total loans was 36% at September 30, 2025 compared to 34% at June 30, 2025. During the third quarter, we originated and renewed loans, 78% of which were variable-rate loans, at a 7.5% blended interest rate.

Book value per common share increased to $26.96 at September 30, 2025, or 3.7% (14.8% annualized), compared to $26.01 at June 30, 2025. Tangible book value per common share increased to $22.76 at September 30, 2025, or 4.4% (17.6% annualized), compared to $21.80 at June 30, 2025.

Total deposits increased by $34.5 million, or 1.5%, to $2.37 billion at September 30, 2025 compared to $2.34 billion at June 30, 2025.

Investar's regulatory total capital ratio increased to 14.66%, or 7.9%, at September 30, 2025 compared to 13.59% at June 30, 2025.

In connection with the Wichita Falls transaction, on July 1, 2025, Investar completed a private placement of 32,500 shares of its newly designated 6.5% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock") with selected institutional and other accredited investors at a price of $1,000 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $32.5 million. The net proceeds were $30.4 million, after deducting placement agent fees and other offering-related expenses. Investar intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to support the acquisition of Wichita Falls and for general corporate purposes, including organic growth and other potential acquisitions.

Investar repurchased 14,722 shares of its common stock through its stock repurchase program at an average price of $21.55 per share during the quarter ended September 30, 2025, leaving 409,866 shares authorized for repurchase under the program at September 30, 2025.

Loans

Total loans were $2.15 billion at September 30, 2025, an increase of $44.2 million, or 2.1%, compared to June 30, 2025, and a decrease of $5.3 million, or 0.2%, compared to September 30, 2024.

The following table sets forth the composition of the total loan portfolio as of the dates indicated (dollars in thousands).

Linked Quarter Change Year/Year Change Percentage of Total Loans 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 9/30/2024 $ % $ % 9/30/2025 9/30/2024 Mortgage loans on real estate Construction and development $ 140,561 $ 141,654 $ 166,954 $ (1,093 ) (0.8 )% $ (26,393 ) (15.8 )% 6.5 % 7.7 % 1-4 Family 382,445 387,796 403,097 (5,351 ) (1.4 ) (20,652 ) (5.1 ) 17.8 18.7 Multifamily 130,232 102,569 85,283 27,663 27.0 44,949 52.7 6.1 4.0 Farmland 3,996 4,519 7,173 (523 ) (11.6 ) (3,177 ) (44.3 ) 0.2 0.3 Commercial real estate Owner-occupied 462,830 462,182 467,467 648 0.1 (4,637 ) (1.0 ) 21.5 21.7 Nonowner-occupied 459,711 466,009 499,274 (6,298 ) (1.4 ) (39,563 ) (7.9 ) 21.4 23.2 Commercial and industrial 560,763 531,460 515,273 29,303 5.5 45,490 8.8 26.1 23.9 Consumer 9,985 10,166 11,325 (181 ) (1.8 ) (1,340 ) (11.8 ) 0.4 0.5 Total loans $ 2,150,523 $ 2,106,355 $ 2,155,846 $ 44,168 2.1 % $ (5,323 ) (0.2 )% 100 % 100 %

At September 30, 2025, the Bank's total business lending portfolio, which consists of loans secured by owner-occupied commercial real estate properties and commercial and industrial loans, was $1.02 billion, an increase of $30.0 million, or 3.0%, compared to $993.6 million at June 30, 2025, and an increase of $40.9 million, or 4.2%, compared to $982.7 million at September 30, 2024. The increase in the business lending portfolio compared to June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024 was primarily driven by increased loan production by our Commercial and Industrial Division.

Nonowner-occupied loans totaled $459.7 million at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $6.3 million, or 1.4%, compared to $466.0 million at June 30, 2025, and a decrease of $39.6 million, or 7.9%, compared to $499.3 million at September 30, 2024. The decrease in nonowner-occupied loans compared to June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024 was primarily due to loan amortization and payoffs that aligned with our continued strategy to optimize and de-risk the mix of the portfolio.

Construction and development loans totaled $140.6 million at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 0.8%, compared to $141.7 million at June 30, 2025, and a decrease of $26.4 million, or 15.8%, compared to $167.0 million at September 30, 2024. The decrease in construction and development loans compared to June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024 was primarily due to payoffs and conversions to permanent loans upon completion of construction.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming loans were $7.7 million, or 0.36% of total loans, at September 30, 2025, an increase of $0.2 million compared to $7.5 million, or 0.36% of total loans, at June 30, 2025, and an increase of $3.6 million compared to $4.1 million, or 0.19% of total loans, at September 30, 2024. The increase in nonperforming loans compared to June 30, 2025 was primarily attributable to owner-occupied commercial real estate loans totaling $0.9 million and 1-4 family loans totaling $0.3 million, partially offset by the transfer of a $0.7 million 1-4 family loan to other real estate owned.

The allowance for credit losses was $26.5 million, or 344.7% and 1.23% of nonperforming and total loans, respectively, at September 30, 2025, compared to $26.6 million, or 355.9% and 1.26% of nonperforming and total loans, respectively, at June 30, 2025, and $28.1 million, or 682.0% and 1.30% of nonperforming and total loans, respectively, at September 30, 2024.

Investar recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.1 million for each of the quarters ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025 compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $0.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The provision for credit losses in the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was primarily due to loan growth partially offset by changes in the economic forecast and loan mix. The provision for credit losses in the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was primarily due to changes in the economic forecast and loan mix. The negative provision for credit losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2024was primarily due to net recoveries of $0.4 million, a decrease in total loans, aging of existing loans, and an improvement in the economic forecast.

Deposits

Total deposits at September 30, 2025 were $2.37 billion, an increase of $34.5 million, or 1.5%, compared to $2.34 billion at June 30, 2025, and an increase of $85.3 million, or 3.7%, compared to $2.29 billion at September 30, 2024.

The following table sets forth the composition of deposits as of the dates indicated (dollars in thousands).

Linked Quarter Change Year/Year Change Percentage of Total Deposits 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 9/30/2024 $ % $ % 9/30/2025 9/30/2024 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 446,361 $ 448,459 $ 437,734 $ (2,098 ) (0.5 )% $ 8,627 2.0 % 18.8 % 19.1 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 633,766 576,473 500,345 57,293 9.9 133,421 26.7 26.7 21.9 Money market deposits 237,339 220,961 196,710 16,378 7.4 40,629 20.7 10.0 8.6 Savings deposits 137,514 134,729 128,241 2,785 2.1 9,273 7.2 5.8 5.6 Brokered time deposits 210,822 256,100 271,684 (45,278 ) (17.7 ) (60,862 ) (22.4 ) 8.9 11.9 Time deposits 706,876 701,463 752,694 5,413 0.8 (45,818 ) (6.1 ) 29.8 32.9 Total deposits $ 2,372,678 $ 2,338,185 $ 2,287,408 $ 34,493 1.5 % $ 85,270 3.7 % 100 % 100 %

The increase in interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time deposits at September 30, 2025 compared to June 30, 2025 was primarily the result of organic growth. Brokered time deposits were $210.8 million at September 30, 2025 compared to $256.1 million at June 30, 2025 and $271.7 million at September 30, 2024. Investar utilizes brokered time deposits, entirely in denominations of less than $250,000, to secure fixed cost funding and reduce short-term borrowings. At September 30, 2025, the balance of brokered time deposits remained below 10% of total assets, and the remaining weighted-average duration was approximately three months with a weighted-average rate of 4.51%.

Stockholders' Equity

On July 1, 2025, Investar completed a private placement of 32,500 shares of its newly designated Series A Preferred Stock with selected institutional and other accredited investors at a price of $1,000 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $32.5 million. The net proceeds were $30.4 million, after deducting placement agent fees and other offering related expenses. Investar intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to support the acquisition of Wichita Falls and for general corporate purposes, including organic growth and other potential acquisitions.

Stockholders' equity was $295.3 million at September 30, 2025, an increase of $39.4 million compared to June 30, 2025, and an increase of $49.8 million compared to September 30, 2024. The increase in stockholders' equity compared to June 30, 2025 was primarily attributable to the issuance of the Series A Preferred Stock, net income for the quarter and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss due to an increase in the fair value of the Bank's available for sale securities portfolio. The increase in stockholders' equity compared to September 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to the issuance of the Series A Preferred Stock, net income for the last twelve months and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss due to an increase in the fair value of the Bank's available for sale securities portfolio.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $21.2 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 7.7%, compared to the second quarter of 2025, and an increase of $3.3 million, or 18.5%, compared to the third quarter of 2024. Total interest income was $37.1 million, $35.4 million and $36.8 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively. Total interest expense was $15.9 million, $15.7 million and $19.0 million for the corresponding periods. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024 is $6,000, $6,000 and $13,000, respectively, of interest income accretion from the acquisition of loans. Also included in net interest income for the quarters ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024 are interest recoveries of $64,000, $19,000 and $79,000, respectively.

Investar's net interest margin was 3.16% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 3.03% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and 2.67% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The increase in net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was driven by an eight basis point increase in the yield on interest-earning assets and a two basis point decrease in the overall cost of funds. The increase in net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was driven by a 50 basis point decrease in the overall cost of funds, primarily brokered time deposits, time deposits and short-term borrowings.

The yield on interest-earning assets was 5.53% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 5.45% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and 5.51% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The increase in the yield on interest-earning assets compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was primarily attributable to a nine basis point increase in the yield on the loan portfolio. The increase in the yield on interest-earning assets compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to a 46 basis point increase in the yield on the investment securities portfolio.

Exclusive of the interest income accretion from the acquisition of loans and interest recoveries, adjusted net interest margin was 3.15% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 3.02% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and 2.66% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The adjusted yield on interest-earning assets was 5.52% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to 5.44% and 5.50% for the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics.

The cost of deposits decreased two basis points to 3.04% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to 3.06% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and decreased 41 basis points compared to 3.45% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The decrease in the cost of deposits compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025 resulted primarily from both a lower average balance of, and a decrease in rates paid on, brokered time deposits and a decrease in rates paid on time deposits, partially offset by both a higher average balance of, and an increase in rates paid on, interest-bearing demand deposits. The decrease in the cost of deposits compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024 resulted from both a lower average balance of, and a decrease in rates paid on, brokered time deposits and time deposits, partially offset by both a higher average balance of, and an increase in rates paid on, interest-bearing demand deposits.

The cost of short-term borrowings decreased 20 basis points to 2.93% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to 3.13% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and decreased 166 basis points compared to 4.59% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The decrease in the cost of short-term borrowings compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025 resulted primarily from reduced utilization of short-term Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances during the third quarter of 2025. Beginning in the second quarter of 2023, the Bank began utilizing the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") to secure fixed rate funding for up to a one-year term and reduce short-term FHLB advances, which are priced daily. The Bank previously utilized this source of funding due to its lower rate as compared to FHLB advances, the ability to prepay the obligations without penalty, and as a means to lock in funding. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Bank repaid all of the remaining $109.0 million in borrowings under the BTFP, which had a weighted average rate of 4.76%. The decrease in the cost of short-term borrowings for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024 resulted primarily from lower average borrowings due primarily to the paydown of borrowings under the BTFP and a lower current rate on short-term FHLB advances compared to borrowings under the BTFP. Average long-term debt increased $13.6 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the prior-year quarter primarily due to the utilization of long-term FHLB advances, partially offset by the redemption of $20 million in principal amount of subordinated debt during the fourth quarter of 2024.

The overall cost of funds for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 decreased two basis points to 3.11% compared to 3.13% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and decreased 50 basis points compared to 3.61% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The decrease in the cost of funds for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025 resulted primarily from a decrease in the cost of deposits and a decrease in the average balance and cost of short-term borrowings, discussed above. The decrease in the cost of funds for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024 resulted primarily from decreases in the average balance and cost of short-term borrowings and a decrease in the cost of deposits, partially offset by a higher average balance of deposits, discussed above.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $3.0 million, an increase of $0.4 million, or 13.6%, compared to the second quarter of 2025 and a decrease of $0.6 million, or 15.8%, compared to the third quarter of 2024.

The increase in noninterest income compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was primarily driven by a $0.2 million increase in the change in fair value of equity securities, a $0.1 million increase in gain on sale of other real estate owned, and a $0.1 million increase in other operating income. The increase in other operating income was primarily attributable to a $0.4 million increase in distributions from other investments and a $0.1 million increase in the change in net asset value of other investments, partially offset by a decrease of $0.3 million of income from insurance proceeds, which were received during the second quarter 2025 for damages to a property recorded in other real estate owned and a $0.1 million decrease in derivative fee income.

The decrease in noninterest income compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to $1.1 million in income from a legal settlement recorded in the third quarter of 2024 related to one loan relationship that became impaired in the third quarter of 2021 as a result of Hurricane Ida, partially offset by a $0.4 million increase in other operating income and a $0.1 million increase in gain on sale of other real estate owned. The increase in other operating income was primarily attributable to a $0.4 million increase in distributions from other investments.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $16.5 million, a decrease of $0.2 million, or 1.0%, compared to the second quarter of 2025, and an increase of $0.3 million, or 2.1%, compared to the third quarter of 2024.

The decrease in noninterest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was primarily driven by a $0.2 million decrease in other operating expenses and a $0.1 million decrease in data processing, partially offset by a $0.1 million increase in acquisition expense. The decrease in other operating expenses resulted primarily from a $0.2 million decrease in write down of other real estate owned. The decrease in data processing resulted from our negotiation of more favorable contract terms with our vendor.

The increase in noninterest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was primarily driven by a $0.3 million increase in salaries and employee benefits and a $0.2 million increase in acquisition expense, partially offset by a $0.1 million decrease in other operating expenses and a $0.1 million decrease in depreciation and amortization. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was primarily due to investment in people with an emphasis on our Texas markets to remix and strengthen our balance sheet and an increase in health insurance claims. The increase in acquisition expense was related to the Wichita Falls transaction announced on July 1, 2025. The decrease in other operating expenses resulted from $0.3 million in collection and repossession expenses recorded in the third quarter of 2024 related to the income from the legal settlement, discussed above, and a $0.1 million decrease in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") assessments, partially offset by a $0.1 million increase in write down of other real estate owned and a $0.1 million increase in branch services expense.

Taxes

Investar recorded income tax expense of $1.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, which equates to an effective tax rate of 17.3%, compared to effective tax rates of 17.2% and 12.7% for the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively. The third quarter 2024 effective tax rate reflects a revision to our estimated 2024 annual effective tax rate to account for our projected increase in nontaxable income from bank owned life insurance in the fourth quarter of 2024 of approximately $3.1 million upon receipt of death benefit proceeds.

Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

Investar reported basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.57 and $0.54, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.46 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.55 and $0.54, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION

SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

As of and for the three months ended 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 9/30/2024 Linked Quarter Year/Year EARNINGS DATA Total interest income $ 37,095 $ 35,359 $ 36,848 4.9 % 0.7 % Total interest expense 15,942 15,715 18,992 1.4 (16.1 ) Net interest income 21,153 19,644 17,856 7.7 18.5 Provision for credit losses 139 141 (945 ) (1.4 ) 114.7 Total noninterest income 2,984 2,626 3,544 13.6 (15.8 ) Total noninterest expense 16,526 16,700 16,180 (1.0 ) 2.1 Income before income tax expense 7,472 5,429 6,165 37.6 21.2 Income tax expense 1,293 935 784 38.3 64.9 Net income 6,179 4,494 5,381 37.5 14.8 Preferred stock dividends declared 528 - - - - Net income available to common shareholders $ 5,651 $ 4,494 $ 5,381 25.7 5.0 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA Total assets $ 2,797,338 $ 2,740,388 $ 2,796,969 2.1 % 0.0 % Total interest-earning assets 2,659,306 2,604,295 2,660,011 2.1 (0.0 ) Total loans 2,141,280 2,104,266 2,159,412 1.8 (0.8 ) Total interest-bearing deposits 1,919,377 1,896,474 1,813,775 1.2 5.8 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,033,350 2,014,546 2,093,260 0.9 (2.9 ) Total deposits 2,370,406 2,345,309 2,246,901 1.1 5.5 Total common stockholders' equity 260,799 254,906 238,778 2.3 9.2 PER COMMON SHARE DATA Earnings: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.57 $ 0.46 $ 0.55 23.9 % 3.6 % Diluted earnings per common share 0.54 0.46 0.54 17.4 - Core earnings(1): Core basic earnings per common share(1) 0.58 0.48 0.45 20.8 28.9 Core diluted earnings per common share(1) 0.54 0.47 0.45 14.9 20.0 Book value per common share 26.96 26.01 24.98 3.7 7.9 Tangible book value per common share(1) 22.76 21.80 20.73 4.4 9.8 Common shares outstanding 9,825,883 9,839,848 9,827,622 (0.1 ) (0.0 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 9,830,387 9,844,351 9,828,776 (0.1 ) 0.0 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 11,527,876 9,958,394 9,902,448 15.8 16.4 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.88 % 0.66 % 0.77 % 33.3 % 14.3 % Core return on average assets(1) 0.89 0.69 0.63 29.0 41.3 Return on average common equity 8.60 7.07 8.97 21.6 (4.1 ) Core return on average common equity(1) 8.73 7.40 7.40 18.0 18.0 Net interest margin 3.16 3.03 2.67 4.3 18.4 Net interest income to average assets 3.00 2.88 2.54 4.2 18.1 Noninterest expense to average assets 2.34 2.44 2.30 (4.1 ) 1.7 Efficiency ratio(2) 68.47 74.99 75.61 (8.7 ) (9.4 ) Core efficiency ratio(1) 67.66 73.55 79.33 (8.0 ) (14.7 ) Dividend payout ratio 19.30 23.91 19.09 (19.3 ) 1.1 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - - (0.02 ) - 100.0

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation. (2) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before provision for credit losses) and noninterest income.

INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION

SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

As of and for the three months ended 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 9/30/2024 Linked Quarter Year/Year ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.44 % 0.48 % 0.32 % (8.3 )% 37.5 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.36 0.36 0.19 - 89.5 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.23 1.26 1.30 (2.4 ) (5.4 ) Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 344.66 355.94 682.03 (3.2 ) (49.5 ) CAPITAL RATIOS Investar Holding Corporation: Total common equity to total assets 9.46 % 9.31 % 8.76 % 1.6 % 8.0 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 8.10 7.93 7.38 2.3 9.8 Tier 1 leverage capital 10.70 9.64 8.95 11.0 19.6 Common equity tier 1 capital(2) 11.13 11.28 10.33 (1.3 ) 7.7 Tier 1 capital(2) 12.83 11.70 10.74 9.7 19.5 Total capital(2) 14.66 13.59 13.48 7.9 8.8 Investar Bank: Tier 1 leverage capital 10.88 10.08 10.06 7.9 8.2 Common equity tier 1 capital(2) 13.05 12.24 12.07 6.6 8.1 Tier 1 capital(2) 13.05 12.24 12.07 6.6 8.1 Total capital(2) 14.17 13.40 13.26 5.7 6.9

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation. (2) Estimated for September 30, 2025.

INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 32,564 $ 28,311 $ 28,869 Interest-bearing balances due from other banks 2,809 26,913 57,471 Cash and cash equivalents 35,373 55,224 86,340 Available for sale securities at fair value (amortized cost of $417,729, $408,599 and $399,615, respectively) 370,251 355,708 350,646 Held to maturity securities at amortized cost (fair value of $50,576, $43,690 and $18,018, respectively) 47,834 41,528 18,302 Loans 2,150,523 2,106,355 2,155,846 Less: allowance for credit losses (26,470 ) (26,620 ) (28,103 ) Loans, net 2,124,053 2,079,735 2,127,743 Equity securities at fair value 3,270 2,570 2,434 Nonmarketable equity securities 15,255 15,082 13,951 Bank premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $23,297, $22,776 and $21,275, respectively 39,732 39,894 41,795 Other real estate owned, net 4,633 5,629 4,739 Accrued interest receivable 14,858 14,028 14,324 Deferred tax asset 14,362 15,328 14,719 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 41,303 41,427 41,844 Bank owned life insurance 68,612 60,627 61,667 Other assets 21,092 21,285 24,069 Total assets $ 2,800,628 $ 2,748,065 $ 2,802,573 LIABILITIES Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 446,361 $ 448,459 $ 437,734 Interest-bearing 1,926,317 1,889,726 1,849,674 Total deposits 2,372,678 2,338,185 2,287,408 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 60,000 70,000 63,500 Borrowings under Bank Term Funding Program - - 109,000 Repurchase agreements 15,066 11,023 12,994 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 16,728 16,717 36,494 Junior subordinated debt 8,806 8,782 8,709 Accrued taxes and other liabilities 32,055 47,429 38,926 Total liabilities 2,505,333 2,492,136 2,557,031 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, no par value per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 6.5% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock; 32,500 shares ($1,000 liquidation preference) issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and none issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024 30,353 - - Common stock, $1.00 par value per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 9,825,883, 9,839,848 and 9,827,622 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 9,826 9,840 9,828 Surplus 146,304 146,107 146,393 Retained earnings 146,178 141,608 127,860 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (37,366 ) (41,626 ) (38,539 ) Total stockholders' equity 295,295 255,929 245,542 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,800,628 $ 2,748,065 $ 2,802,573

INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 32,563 $ 31,140 $ 32,764 Interest on investment securities Taxable 3,096 2,961 2,755 Tax-exempt 689 665 228 Other interest income 747 593 1,101 Total interest income 37,095 35,359 36,848 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 14,726 14,456 15,729 Interest on borrowings 1,216 1,259 3,263 Total interest expense 15,942 15,715 18,992 Net interest income 21,153 19,644 17,856 Provision for credit losses 139 141 (945 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 21,014 19,503 18,801 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 832 788 828 Gain on call or sale of investment securities, net 2 - 1 Loss on sale or disposition of fixed assets, net (5 ) - - Gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned, net 94 29 (4 ) Interchange fees 394 401 403 Income from bank owned life insurance 485 476 459 Change in the fair value of equity securities 200 53 174 Income from legal settlement - - 1,122 Other operating income 982 879 561 Total noninterest income 2,984 2,626 3,544 Income before noninterest expense 23,998 22,129 22,345 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Depreciation and amortization 683 710 760 Salaries and employee benefits 10,302 10,257 9,982 Occupancy 679 675 652 Data processing 831 914 880 Marketing 101 112 121 Professional fees 496 468 473 Acquisition expenses 246 182 - Other operating expenses 3,188 3,382 3,312 Total noninterest expense 16,526 16,700 16,180 Income before income tax expense 7,472 5,429 6,165 Income tax expense 1,293 935 784 Net income 6,179 4,494 5,381 Preferred stock dividends declared 528 - - Net income available to common shareholders $ 5,651 $ 4,494 $ 5,381 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE Basic earnings per common share $ 0.57 $ 0.46 $ 0.55 Diluted earnings per common share 0.54 0.46 0.54 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.11 0.11 0.105

INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST EARNED AND YIELD ANALYSIS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Interest Interest Interest Average Income/ Average Income/ Average Income/ Balance Expense Yield/ Rate Balance Expense Yield/ Rate Balance Expense Yield/ Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 2,141,280 $ 32,563 6.03 % $ 2,104,266 $ 31,140 5.94 % $ 2,159,412 $ 32,764 6.04 % Securities: Taxable 406,153 3,096 3.02 402,438 2,961 2.95 396,254 2,755 2.77 Tax-exempt 51,442 689 5.31 49,682 665 5.37 24,552 228 3.68 Interest-bearing balances with banks 60,431 747 4.90 47,909 593 4.97 79,793 1,101 5.49 Total interest-earning assets 2,659,306 37,095 5.53 2,604,295 35,359 5.45 2,660,011 36,848 5.51 Cash and due from banks 27,102 26,185 26,121 Intangible assets 41,370 41,496 41,927 Other assets 96,704 95,142 97,704 Allowance for credit losses (27,144 ) (26,730 ) (28,794 ) Total assets $ 2,797,338 $ 2,740,388 $ 2,796,969 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 836,137 $ 4,802 2.28 % $ 794,603 $ 4,396 2.22 % $ 676,946 $ 3,440 2.02 % Brokered demand deposits 109 1 4.59 980 11 4.50 - - - Savings deposits 136,314 380 1.11 135,662 350 1.04 127,536 366 1.14 Brokered time deposits 242,224 2,842 4.66 255,374 2,999 4.71 255,076 3,335 5.20 Time deposits 704,593 6,701 3.77 709,855 6,700 3.79 754,217 8,588 4.53 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,919,377 14,726 3.04 1,896,474 14,456 3.06 1,813,775 15,729 3.45 Short-term borrowings 28,452 210 2.93 32,585 254 3.13 207,539 2,396 4.59 Long-term debt 85,521 1,006 4.66 85,487 1,005 4.71 71,946 867 4.79 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,033,350 15,942 3.11 2,014,546 15,715 3.13 2,093,260 18,992 3.61 Noninterest-bearing deposits 451,029 448,835 433,126 Other liabilities 21,786 22,101 31,805 Stockholders' equity 291,173 254,906 238,778 Total liability and stockholders' equity $ 2,797,338 $ 2,740,388 $ 2,796,969 Net interest income/net interest margin $ 21,153 3.16 % $ 19,644 3.03 % $ 17,856 2.67 %

INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

INTEREST EARNED AND YIELD ANALYSIS ADJUSTED FOR INTEREST RECOVERIES AND ACCRETION

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Interest Interest Interest Average Income/ Average Income/ Average Income/ Balance Expense Yield/ Rate Balance Expense Yield/ Rate Balance Expense Yield/ Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 2,141,280 $ 32,563 6.03 % $ 2,104,266 $ 31,140 5.94 % $ 2,159,412 $ 32,764 6.04 % Adjustments: Interest recoveries 64 19 79 Accretion 6 6 13 Adjusted loans 2,141,280 32,493 6.02 2,104,266 31,115 5.93 2,159,412 32,672 6.02 Securities: Taxable 406,153 3,096 3.02 402,438 2,961 2.95 396,254 2,755 2.77 Tax-exempt 51,442 689 5.31 49,682 665 5.37 24,552 228 3.68 Interest-bearing balances with banks 60,431 747 4.90 47,909 593 4.97 79,793 1,101 5.49 Adjusted interest-earning assets 2,659,306 37,025 5.52 2,604,295 35,334 5.44 2,660,011 36,756 5.50 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,033,350 15,942 3.11 2,014,546 15,715 3.13 2,093,260 18,992 3.61 Adjusted net interest income/adjusted net interest margin $ 21,083 3.15 % $ 19,619 3.02 % $ 17,764 2.66 %

INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Tangible common equity Total stockholders' equity $ 295,295 $ 255,929 $ 245,542 Less: preferred stock 30,353 - - Total common equity 264,942 255,929 245,542 Adjustments: Goodwill 40,088 40,088 40,088 Core deposit intangible 1,115 1,239 1,656 Trademark intangible 100 100 100 Tangible common equity $ 223,639 $ 214,502 $ 203,698 Tangible assets Total assets $ 2,800,628 $ 2,748,065 $ 2,802,573 Adjustments: Goodwill 40,088 40,088 40,088 Core deposit intangible 1,115 1,239 1,656 Trademark intangible 100 100 100 Tangible assets $ 2,759,325 $ 2,706,638 $ 2,760,729 Common shares outstanding 9,825,883 9,839,848 9,827,622 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.10 % 7.93 % 7.38 % Book value per common share $ 26.96 $ 26.01 $ 24.98 Tangible book value per common share 22.76 21.80 20.73

INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 9/30/2024 Net interest income (a) $ 21,153 $ 19,644 $ 17,856 Provision for credit losses 139 141 (945 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 21,014 19,503 18,801 Total noninterest income (b) 2,984 2,626 3,544 Gain on call or sale of investment securities, net (2 ) - (1 ) Loss on sale or disposition of fixed assets, net 5 - - (Gain) loss on sale of other real estate owned, net (94 ) (29 ) 4 Change in the fair value of equity securities (200 ) (53 ) (174 ) Income from insurance proceeds(1) - (304 ) - Income from legal settlement(2) - - (1,122 ) Change in the net asset value of other investments(3) 11 136 (48 ) Core noninterest income (d) 2,704 2,376 2,203 Core earnings before noninterest expense 23,718 21,879 21,004 Total noninterest expense (c) 16,526 16,700 16,180 Write down of other real estate owned(4) (138 ) (296 ) - Severance(5) - (26 ) - Acquisition expense (246 ) (182 ) - Legal settlement expense(6) - - (267 ) Core noninterest expense (f) 16,142 16,196 15,913 Core earnings before income tax expense 7,576 5,683 5,091 Core income tax expense(7) 1,311 977 647 Core earnings 6,265 4,706 4,444 Preferred stock dividends declared 528 - - Core earnings available to common shareholders $ 5,737 $ 4,706 $ 4,444 Core basic earnings per common share 0.58 0.48 0.45 Diluted earnings per common share (GAAP) $ 0.54 $ 0.46 $ 0.54 Gain on call or sale of investment securities, net - - - Loss on sale or disposition of fixed assets, net - - - (Gain) loss on sale of other real estate owned, net (0.01 ) - - Change in the fair value of equity securities (0.02 ) - (0.01 ) Income from insurance proceeds(1) - (0.03 ) - Income from legal settlement(2) - - (0.10 ) Change in the net asset value of other investments(3) - 0.01 - Write down of other real estate owned(4) 0.01 0.02 - Severance(5) - - - Acquisition expense 0.02 0.01 - Legal settlement expense(6) - - 0.02 Core diluted earnings per common share $ 0.54 $ 0.47 $ 0.45 Efficiency ratio (c) / (a+b) 68.47 % 74.99 % 75.61 % Core efficiency ratio (f) / (a+d) 67.66 73.55 79.33 Core return on average assets(8) 0.89 0.69 0.63 Core return on average common equity(9) 8.73 7.40 7.40 Total average assets $ 2,797,338 $ 2,740,388 $ 2,796,969 Total average common stockholders' equity 260,799 254,906 238,778

(1) Adjustment to noninterest income for insurance proceeds received for damages to a property recorded in other real estate owned, which is included in other operating income in the accompanying consolidated statements of income. (2) Adjustment to noninterest income directly attributable to income from a legal settlement related to one loan relationship that became impaired in the third quarter of 2021 as a result of Hurricane Ida. (3) Change in net asset value of other investments represents unrealized gains or losses on Investar's investments in Small Business Investment Companies and other investment funds included in other operating income in the accompanying consolidated statements of income. (4) Reflects an adjustment to noninterest expense for provision for estimated losses on other real estate owned when fair value is determined to be less than carrying values, which is included in other operating expenses in the accompanying consolidated statements of income. (5) Severance is included in salaries and employee benefits in the accompanying consolidated statements of income. (6) Adjustments to noninterest expense directly attributable to the income from a legal settlement, consisting of professional fees for legal services and collection and repossession expenses included in other operating expenses in the accompanying consolidated statements of income. (7) Core income tax expense is calculated using the effective tax rates of 17.3%, 17.2% and 12.7% for the quarters ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively. (8) Core earnings used in calculation. No adjustments were made to total average assets. (9) Core earnings available to common shareholders used in calculation. No adjustments were made to total average common stockholders' equity.

