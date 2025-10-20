Mentavi Health: Peer-Reviewed Journal of Clinical Psychiatry Publishes Mentavi's Online ADHD Diagnostic Evaluation Validation Study

Open-access publication demonstrates the validity and reliability of the Mentavi online Diagnostic Evaluation compared to a clinical interview, widening evidence based telehealth access for adults with ADHD.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / Mentavi Health announced that its landmark, real-world validation study of the Mentavi Diagnostic Evaluation has been published in the peer reviewed Journal of Clinical Psychiatry (JCP). In what is believed to be the first peer-reviewed study of its kind, an asynchronous, online evaluation matched the diagnostic accuracy of a clinician-led interview for adult ADHD. This publication provides the first peer-reviewed evidence base for a fully digital diagnostic pathway for adult ADHD.

Primary endpoints and results

n = 345 adults seeking web based ADHD assessment (predominantly female; mean age = 35).

Sensitivity = 80.6% and Positive Predictive Value = 94.9%.

False positive rate = 12% versus 56% for the clinical interview, indicating the online tool is accurate in diagnosing ADHD in adults.

Note: the full article is freely available via the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry (DOI below).

Why it matters

The findings address concerns about rigor in digital diagnostics by showing that an asynchronous, clinician reviewed online pathway can perform comparably on key performance metrics to a structured face-to-face clinical interview conducted via video-while being more conservative in assigning ADHD negative diagnoses.

Study design

The prospective, real-world observational study compared the Mentavi Diagnostic Evaluation-a self-paced, asynchronous questionnaire interpreted by a doctorate level psychologist-with a structured face-to-face clinical interview conducted via video. Primary endpoints were sensitivity, specificity, and positive predictive value relative to DSM5 criteria. The protocol was IRB approved and powered to detect =80% sensitivity with 95% confidence.

Clinical and public health implications

Pent up demand : an estimated 17 million American adults have ADHD, yet waiting lists for specialist evaluation can exceed six months.

Telehealth preference : CDC data indicate 46% of U.S. adults with ADHD already use telehealth services. Until now, no online assessment had been validated.

Health equity impact: Digital, asynchronous tools remove geographic and scheduling barriers, enabling evidence based diagnosis for rural, underserved, and shift working populations.?

Executive comments

"Publication in a top-tier peer-review journal moves this evidence base forward, for our diagnostic evaluation specifically and for telehealth in general," said Barry K. Herman, MD, MMM, chief medical officer at Mentavi Health and first author of the paper. "The study shows that an online ADHD diagnosis can be accurately assessed asynchronously, closing gaps in care created by specialist shortages and long waitlists."

Andrew J. Cutler, MD, chief medical officer at the Neuroscience Education Institute, clinical associate professor of psychiatry at SUNY Upstate Medical University, and study co-author, commented: "As one of the first large peer-reviewed evaluations of a telehealth ADHD tool, this paper will shape guidelines and payer policies worldwide."

"Publication in the JCP sets a new standard for evidence-based digital mental health," added Keith Brophy, CEO of Mentavi Health. "It validates years of work to build a rigorous online diagnostic platform and expands our mission to remove barriers of access to accurate mental-health assessments."

Where to learn more

Peer-reviewed validation study, open access: The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry

Article title: Validity of an Online Assessment of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder Among a RealWorld Sample of Adults Seeking Web Based Mental Health Care (open access)

Byline: Barry K. Herman, MD, MMM; Stephen V. Faraone, PhD; Andrew J. Cutler, MD; Jeffrey H. Newcorn, MD; Emily M. LaFrance, PhD; Michelle Ripper Lewis, BSN, RN; Charles Ruetsch, PhD

Citation: J Clin Psychiatry. 2025;86(3):25m15846

DOI: 10.4088/JCP.25m15846

About Mentavi Health and ADHD Online

Established as ADHD Online in 2018, Mentavi Health has evolved to encompass a broader range of mental health services. With the mission to make high-quality ADHD assessments accessible to all, Mentavi has grown to address not only ADHD but also the most common related mental health conditions. The nationwide Mentavi Mental Health Diagnostic Evaluation and various treatment options showcase the company's commitment to providing comprehensive, accessible, compliant online mental health care. For more information, visit mentavi.com.

