Neighbourhood Holdings Acquires Fisgard Asset Management, Creating One of Canada's Largest Alternative Mortgage Lenders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / Neighbourhood Holdings Ltd. ("Neighbourhood") is excited to announce its landmark acquisition of Fisgard Asset Management Corporation ("Fisgard"), creating one of Canada's largest mortgage investment entities and marking a major milestone in Canada's alternative mortgage industry.

This transaction marks a significant consolidation and brings together two of the country's most respected alternative mortgage lenders. The combined business will have over $750 Million in assets under management (AUM) across 1,550 mortgages, 60+ employees, and over 3000 investors, serving brokers and borrowers from coast to coast. Moreover, the combined business will unlock competitive rates and flexible solutions to the nearly5,000 mortgage brokers the two firms have collectively worked with in recent years.

Together, Neighbourhood and Fisgard now form one of Canada's top mortgage investment entities and are leading the charge in the changing landscape of the alternative lending industry. "Our Teams have worked tirelessly to advance this transaction, which is reflective of our shared belief in the increasing institutionalization of Canada's alternative mortgage sector - a shift that we play a strong role in leading" said Neighbourhood's Co-Founder and CEO, Taylor Little. "As always, we are committed to scaling responsibly and continuing to raise the bar for transparency, performance, and innovation."

Building Scale, Reach, and Resilience

Founded in 1994, Fisgard brings a multi-decade track record and a highly regarded brand within the mortgage broker community, while Neighbourhood contributes a strong growth engine and modern infrastructure. Together, the companies are positioned to lower rates, diversify product offerings, and leverage technology to deliver better outcomes for borrowers and investors alike.

"As traditional banks tighten lending standards, alternative lenders like Neighbourhood and Fisgard are playing a growing role in Canadian housing finance," said Little. "Since the early days of founding Neighbourhood in 2015, we've considered Fisgard a model of stability and integrity. Fisgard's reputation with brokers and investors was a key driver in pursuing this transaction. We're proud to continue its legacy as we build the future together."

Rafer Strandlund, Fisgard's CEO, added: "Fisgard has always been guided by a long-term commitment to our investors, borrowers, and the mortgage broker community. Joining with Neighbourhood allows us to continue that legacy with a team that shares our values, discipline, and focus on relationships. Together, we're combining Fisgard's decades of experience with Neighbourhood's momentum and innovation to strengthen the alternative lending landscape in Canada."

As part of the transaction, Hali Noble and Rafer Strandlund will continue to drive the success of Neighbourhood as shareholders and with new key roles in the combined business. The rest of the Fisgard Team will also continue in their roles with Neighbourhood to ensure a smooth transition and the preservation of its trusted relationships and culture.

A Partnership of Strength

This is a combination of two strong, well-capitalized companies in their prime. Both organizations share disciplined underwriting standards, prudent risk management, and a culture centered on integrity and investor support. The Strandlund family-including Wayne, Hali, and Rafer Strandlund-has made historic contributions to the Canadian mortgage industry through decades of leadership and responsible lending. This partnership honours that legacy while positioning both firms for continued success.

Investment Structure and Continuity

The combined group will continue to operate two distinct investment vehicles: Neighbourhood Holdings Income Trust I (NHIT) and Fisgard Capital Corporation (FCC). Each fund will remain separate, maintaining its own governance and investment strategy.

Neighbourhood Group's exempt market dealer, Neighbourhood Holdings Capital Management Ltd. (NHCM), will be renamed Fisgard Capital Management Ltd. (FCM). FCM will serve as the in-house exempt market dealer for both funds, supporting nearly 2,500 direct investors. This ensures full continuity for investors while creating a unified platform for growth, capital access, and service.

Technology Forward Growth

Neighbourhood has grown its AUM at an annualized rate of 28% since its inception in 2015 while funding over $2 Billion in residential mortgages nationwide, reflecting consistent investor participation and lending performance.

Neighbourhood has consistently embraced technological innovation, a vision championed by Founder and Chairman Alex Conconi, who previously founded Lendesk Technologies-the company responsible for Finmo and Lender Spotlight-which was acquired in 2019 by Rocket Companies (the parent of Rocket Mortgage).

Both Neighbourhood and Fisgard have been early adopters of technology in an otherwise traditional segment of Canadian finance. Together, the two firms have funded more than $5 Billion in mortgages across over 10,000 transactions nationwide. The combination creates a platform that can compete effectively at scale while maintaining the local relationships and disciplined practices that define both firms.

A Decade of Progress and What Comes Next

This transaction coincides with Neighbourhood's 10-year anniversary, a rebranding, and the roll-out of Neighbourhood.com, marking a new chapter in its mission to deliver stable, attractive returns for investors and flexible, responsible mortgage solutions for borrowers.

The Neighbourhood Holdings Team

Neighbourhood Holdings is a leading Canadian alternative mortgage lender providing innovative and responsible lending solutions to meet the evolving needs of borrowers. Originally conceived by Alex Conconi who was later joined by his Co-Founders, Hashem Aboulhosn and Taylor Little, Neighbourhood was established with a vision to modernize private lending through transparency, efficiency, and sound risk management. Today, Neighbourhood partners with mortgage professionals and investors across Canada to deliver competitive products and sustainable growth in the non-bank lending space.

