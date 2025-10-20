Reliable, Quiet Single-Tower Air Coolers Built on Patented 3DHP

Cooler Master, a global leader in PC components and tech lifestyle solutions, today announced availability of the Hyper 212 3DHP series and the V4 Alpha 3DHP Black air coolers. Both use Cooler Master's patented 3DHP Technology the company's latest cooling innovation.

The new air coolers from Cooler Master: the Hyper 212 3DHP series and the V4 Alpha 3DHP Black.

"With 3DHP, we move past pipe-count and focus on results," said Matteo Stracciari, GM of Cooler Master EU. "Less heat. More dependable performance. Less noise. More long-term reliability. All in compact single-tower builds."

3DHP: Less is More

3DHP reengineers the heat pipe itself for better evaporation, condensation, and flow. A third pipe endpoint and a precision T-joint increase heat pickup and flow, turning fewer pipes into more effective cooling. The outcome is less pipe clutter, and less noise for more effective heat transfer, and more reliability.

Key Features

Patented 3DHP Technology - Composite pipe with a third endpoint and precision T-joint improves heat pickup and return for stronger cooling with fewer pipes.

- Composite pipe with a third endpoint and precision T-joint improves heat pickup and return for stronger cooling with fewer pipes. Efficient thermal performance - Stable temps for sustained gaming, content creation, and multi-core workloads.

- Stable temps for sustained gaming, content creation, and multi-core workloads. Expanded copper contact plate - Precision-machined base maximizes transfer and supports the latest Intel and AMD sockets; Cryofuze thermal paste included.

- Precision-machined base maximizes transfer and supports the latest Intel and AMD sockets; Cryofuze thermal paste included. Build-friendly design - All-black finish and refined top cover complement modern systems while preserving RAM and case compatibility.

Availability

The V4 Alpha 3DHP Black and Hyper 212 3DHP series will be sold through authorized retailers and distribution partners. Availability varies by region. More information can be found here:

Hyper 212 3DHP Black: www.coolermaster.com/en-global/products/hyper-212-3dhp-black

Hyper 212 3DHP Black ARGB: www.coolermaster.com/en-global/products/hyper-212-3dhp-black-argb

V4 Alpha 3DHP Black: www.coolermaster.com/en-global/products/v4-alpha-3dhp-black

About Cooler Master:

