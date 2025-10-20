Anzeige
PR Newswire
20.10.2025 12:06 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KuCoin: KuCard and Plaza Premium Lounge Announce Partnership to Advance Crypto Integration in Travel Services

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCard, a Visa card issued by cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin, today announced a partnership with Plaza Premium Lounge, the world's largest independent airport lounge network. This collaboration provides KuCard users with dedicated airport lounge access, marking Plaza Premium's first engagement with the cryptocurrency sector and highlighting KuCard's commitment to secure, innovative financial solutions and unforgettable lifestyle experiences for global users.

As a leading provider of airport hospitality, Plaza Premium introduced the concept of independent airport lounges and has expanded to operate across more than 150 countries and up to 600 airports, serving over 24 million passengers each year with services emphasizing hospitality, diverse offerings, and user-centric design. Through this partnership, KuCard users gain access to these facilities, enabling them to incorporate lounge services into their travel routines and supporting broader adoption of crypto-enabled conveniences in airport environments.

KuCard functions as a Visa-enabled debit card that lets users spend cryptocurrencies directly at global merchants by converting digital assets to fiat currencies in real time during transactions. It accommodates multiple cryptocurrencies and includes features like transaction monitoring and compatibility with digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, offering crypto holders a streamlined way to apply their assets to everyday expenditures without intermediary conversions. This approach tackles common challenges in crypto usage, such as liquidity and volatility management, by enabling direct spending while maintaining security through integrated controls.

"This partnership with Plaza Premium Lounge highlights a key advancement in merging cryptocurrency with established industries, demonstrating how digital finance can enhance accessibility and efficiency in hospitality," said Axl Zhong, Lead of KuCard. "From KuCard's viewpoint, it pioneers new models for crypto adoption, encouraging interoperability between fintech and travel sectors to create more inclusive ecosystems that drive innovation across global markets."

KuCard holders can now enjoy 20% off lounge access at any Plaza Premium Lounge worldwide-perfect for relaxing, recharging, and indulging in luxury before your next flight, while unlocking the full potential of their crypto holdings in everyday travel. As KuCard continues to redefine the future of payments, it remains committed to making crypto adoption simple, secure, and rewarding for everyone.

About KuCard

Launched in November 2023, KuCard is a Visa card that provides seamless crypto-to-fiat conversion. Compatible with both Google Pay and Apple Pay, it can be used anywhere Visa is accepted. KuCard simplifies financial transactions by automatically converting cryptocurrencies into local currency at the point of sale, ensuring the best possible exchange rate. Initially available in the European Economic Area (EEA), KuCard aims to foster wider adoption of blockchain technology by enabling users to use their cryptocurrency for everyday purchases, online shopping, and ATM withdrawals.

Learn more: https://www.kucoin.com/kucard | Campaign page

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2800197/image_5002362_27367659.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785613/KuCoin_new_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kucard-and-plaza-premium-lounge-announce-partnership-to-advance-crypto-integration-in-travel-services-302588856.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
