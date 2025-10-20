SMG Swiss Marketplace Group Holding AG
/ Key word(s): ESG
Media release
SMG Swiss Marketplace Group's Sustainability Report 2024 and its Avoided Emissions Report 2024 - both published for the first time - each represent an important step in the company's sustainability journey and reflect its focus on transparency, accountability, and measurable impact. In its Sustainability Report, SMG outlines progress across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) topics throughout the company. The Avoided Emissions Report focuses on the total estimated net avoided emissions from second-hand transactions on SMG's marketplaces Ricardo, tutti.ch, and anibis.ch.
Sustainability Report 2024: Driving transparency and accountability
The Sustainability Report presents SMG's group-wide sustainability strategy and progress in embedding ESG principles across its operations. The report is built around four strategic pillars: lead with integrity, secure our digital future, empower our employees, and drive positive impact. Highlights include a 14% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions (compared with 2023), the use of 83% renewable electricity across Swiss offices, and the commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2030 (Scopes 1 and 2). It also details advances in cybersecurity, employee well-being, and diversity and inclusion, underscoring SMG's ambition to create long-term value for both internal and external stakeholders.
Avoided Emissions Report 2024: Measuring the climate impact of re-commerce
Jessica List, Chief Corporate Officer of SMG, comments: "Our platforms are part of everyday life in Switzerland, connecting millions of people and helping extend the life of countless products. With our first Sustainability Report and Avoided Emissions Report, we show not only how we measure impact, but also how we create it. Enabling circular consumption and reducing emissions are central to how we build a more sustainable future together."
The Sustainability Report 2024 and the Avoided Emissions Report 2024 are available at: https://swissmarketplace.group/esg/sustainability-report
About SMG Swiss Marketplace Group
2215472 20.10.2025 CET/CEST