Zurich, 20 October 2025

SMG Swiss Marketplace Group has released its first Sustainability Report 2024, outlining measurable progress and clear commitments towards responsible business, climate action, and social impact. Alongside this, the company has published its first Avoided Emissions Report 2024 for its General Marketplaces, revealing that second-hand transactions across Ricardo, tutti.ch, and anibis.ch helped avoid more than 71,000 estimated tonnes of CO2e on a net basis - a meaningful contribution to Switzerland's circular economy and a more sustainable future. SMG Swiss Marketplace Group's Sustainability Report 2024 and its Avoided Emissions Report 2024 - both published for the first time - each represent an important step in the company's sustainability journey and reflect its focus on transparency, accountability, and measurable impact. In its Sustainability Report, SMG outlines progress across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) topics throughout the company. The Avoided Emissions Report focuses on the total estimated net avoided emissions from second-hand transactions on SMG's marketplaces Ricardo, tutti.ch, and anibis.ch. Sustainability Report 2024: Driving transparency and accountability The Sustainability Report presents SMG's group-wide sustainability strategy and progress in embedding ESG principles across its operations. The report is built around four strategic pillars: lead with integrity, secure our digital future, empower our employees, and drive positive impact. Highlights include a 14% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions (compared with 2023), the use of 83% renewable electricity across Swiss offices, and the commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2030 (Scopes 1 and 2). It also details advances in cybersecurity, employee well-being, and diversity and inclusion, underscoring SMG's ambition to create long-term value for both internal and external stakeholders. Avoided Emissions Report 2024: Measuring the climate impact of re-commerce

The Avoided Emissions Report, developed in collaboration with impact partner Vaayu, analyses the climate benefits of second-hand trade on SMG's marketplaces. Based on 4.4 million transactions and survey insights from 22,900 users, the report provides a transparent, data-driven view of consumer behaviour and avoided emissions. Among other findings, the analysis shows that shopping on Ricardo, tutti.ch, and anibis.ch helped avoid an estimated 71,438 tonnes of CO2e on a net basis in 2024 (compared with buying new) - equivalent to more than 28,000 round-trip flights between Zurich and New York. It illustrates the measurable climate benefits of re-commerce and SMG's role in making sustainable consumption simple, secure, and accessible at scale. Jessica List, Chief Corporate Officer of SMG, comments: "Our platforms are part of everyday life in Switzerland, connecting millions of people and helping extend the life of countless products. With our first Sustainability Report and Avoided Emissions Report, we show not only how we measure impact, but also how we create it. Enabling circular consumption and reducing emissions are central to how we build a more sustainable future together." The Sustainability Report 2024 and the Avoided Emissions Report 2024 are available at: https://swissmarketplace.group/esg/sustainability-report Contact

SMG Swiss Marketplace Group is a pioneering network of online marketplaces and an innovative digital company that simplifies people's lives with groundbreaking products. SMG Swiss Marketplace Group provides its customers with the ideal tools for their life choices. Its portfolio includes real estate (ImmoScout24, Homegate, Flatfox, Immostreet.ch, alle-immobilien.ch, home.ch, Publimmo, Acheter-Louer.ch, CASASOFT, IAZI), automotive (AutoScout24, MotoScout24), general marketplaces (anibis.ch, tutti.ch, Ricardo) and finance and insurance (FinanceScout24, moneyland.ch). The company was founded in November 2021 by TX Group AG, Ringier AG, Die Mobiliar and General Atlantic.



