Montag, 20.10.2025
Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
PR Newswire
20.10.2025 12:12 Uhr
BTL's EMSCULPT NEO Used in Astronaut Training in Hungary for International Space Mission

PRAGUE, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL, a global leader in medical technologies, proudly announces that its flagship device, EMSCULPT NEO, played a key role in astronaut preparation ahead of a historic spaceflight. As a result of the cooperation between BTL Hungary and HUNOR (Hungarian To Orbit) program, EMSCULPT NEO was incorporated into Hungarian research astronaut Tibor Kapu's intensive pre-flight training program to prepare for his upcoming mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

EMSCULPT NEO was incorporated into Hungarian research astronaut Tibor Kapu's intensive pre-flight training program to prepare for his upcoming mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

"Studies show astronauts lose up to 30% of muscle mass in orbit, depending on the duration of the mission. EMSCULPT NEO has been an essential part of physical conditioning and rehabilitation, helping us maximize both muscle performance and recovery," said Dr. Nóra Sydó, a cardiologist and sports medicine specialist from Semmelweis University, Budapest, who led the astronaut training team.

EMSCULPT NEO was part of a comprehensive conditioning protocol designed to improve endurance, strength, balance, and recovery. "This technology gave us results beyond traditional training. Medical tests showed muscle hypertrophy, improved body composition, and increased cardiopulmonary fitness," added Dr. Nóra Sydó, who also serves as team doctor for Hungary's Olympic swimming team and several national sports clubs.

Developed by BTL, EMSCULPT NEO is a patented muscle-stimulation technology. It is a leading solution used by thousands of medical practices across multiple specialties, ranging from aesthetics and functional medicine to specialized medical centers.

"This is a proud moment. Our mission is to improve patients' lives through innovation. The fact that our technologies have supported humans on their way to space is further testimony to the positive impact our devices have on society," commented Tomas Schwarz, CEO of the BTL Enterprise Group.

While involvement in astronaut training is a major milestone, the benefits of the device extend far beyond. "Whether it's an astronaut, an Olympic champion, or a patient facing muscle loss, EMSCULPT NEO can be an effective, safe, and non-invasive complementary solution to preserve and enhance muscle function," concluded Dr. Nóra Sydó, highlighting the possible role of this technology in both elite sports and everyday patient care.

About BTL:

Founded in 1993, BTL is a global leader in medical devices, providing innovative solutions in dermatology, plastic surgery, med spas, orthopedics, joint and spine care, rehabilitation, dentistry, primary care, OB/GYN, and more. With 200+ patents and over 600 in-house engineers, BTL leverages technology and science to advance medical treatments. Its product portfolio includes EMSCULPT NEO®, EMFACE®, EXION®, EXOMIND, EMSELLA®, and others.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2800153/BTL_EMSCULPT_NEO.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2791403/5571246/BTL_Group_Logo.jpg

BTL Logo

Contact:
Daniela Rickova
rickovad@btlnet.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/btls-emsculpt-neo-used-in-astronaut-training-in-hungary-for-international-space-mission-302588897.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
