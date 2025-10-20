Anzeige
20.10.2025 12:38 Uhr
Specificity Inc.: Specificity Appoints Global Executive Leader Robert Fedder as Chief Executive Officer to Drive Next Phase of Scalable Growth

Founder Jason Wood to remain deeply involved as Specificity strengthens executive leadership and accelerates its market expansion.

TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / Specificity (OTCID:SPTY), a leading digital marketing and ad tech company redefining audience targeting through proprietary technology, today announced the appointment of Robert Fedder as Chief Executive Officer.

Fedder brings more than 30 years of global leadership experience across Europe, the U.S., Australia, and Southeast Asia, with a proven record in business transformation, growth acceleration, and operational efficiency. His appointment signals a major step forward in Specificity's strategy to scale its unique technology and increase shareholder value through both domestic and international expansion.

Throughout his career, Fedder has served in senior executive roles with major multinationals including Compaq Computer Ltd, Vodafone, Telefonica O2, KPMG Consulting, and A.T. Kearney. He has also led high-growth technology ventures and performance turnaround initiatives under his firm Nil Plus Ultra, advising global brands like Deutsche Telekom, BMW and Bosch, on innovation, market expansion, and organizational transformation.

"Robert's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Specificity," said Jason Wood, Founder and outgoing CEO. "Our technology has proven its ability to outperform conventional digital advertising models and deliver verified human engagement at scale. Bringing in an executive of Robert's caliber allows us to accelerate that growth, optimize operations, and capture greater market share globally. I remain fully engaged in the company's strategic direction, innovation, and investor relationships - this move strengthens our leadership, it doesn't replace it."

"Specificity has built a foundation that's rare in the ad tech industry - measurable, scalable, and profitable growth potential," said Robert Fedder, CEO of Specificity. "The company's proprietary technology eliminates fraud, improves efficiency, and directly connects advertisers with verified in-market consumers. That's not incremental improvement - that's disruption. My focus is on building on that strength, optimizing scalability, and positioning Specificity as the market leader for sustainable long-term investor returns."

Specificity's proprietary audience-targeting platform delivers verified human engagement and lead generation efficiency at costs significantly lower than traditional pay-per-click models. With an expanding footprint and rising demand for ad tech solutions that combat fraud and wasted spend, Specificity is positioned for substantial revenue growth and operational leverage.

Under Jason Wood's continued leadership and Robert Fedder's executive direction, Specificity is entering a new era of strategic growth - designed to expand market share, enhance shareholder value, and attract investment partners aligned with the company's mission to make digital marketing transparent, accountable, and profitable again.

About Specificity
Specificity (OTCID:SPTY) is a next-generation digital marketing company that leverages proprietary ad tech to eliminate bot traffic, ensure verified human engagement, and deliver real, in-market consumers at a fraction of the cost of conventional PPC advertising. With a technology-first approach and an unwavering commitment to transparency, Specificity empowers advertisers to reach real buyers, achieve measurable ROI, and maximize ad efficiency. To learn more visit: www.specificityinc.com

For investor relations and media inquiries, please contact:

Richard Berry
Chief Operating Officer
rb@specificityinc.com
562.221.8382

SOURCE: Specificity Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/specificity-appoints-global-executive-leader-robert-fedder-as-chief-executive-1088788

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
