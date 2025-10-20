Former CEO of Cimeio Therapeutics, and Global Haematology Franchise Head at Roche-Genentech, brings extensive track record of strategic and operational leadership

Appointment strengthens executive leadership team and supports transition into clinical development

Mosaic Therapeutics, Ltd, ('Mosaic', or 'the Company') an oncology therapeutics company building the category leader in Synergistic Precision Oncology, today announced the appointment of Thomas Fuchs as CEO. Thomas will lead the Company to advance its pipeline of proprietary drug combination programmes into the clinic, and through a planned Series B financing round.

Mosaic is applying its advanced experimental and computational platform to identify oncology combinations that have synergistic activity in biomarker-defined patient populations. The Company's pipeline of combination programmes is anchored by ASTX029, an ERK1/2 inhibitor, and ASTX295, an MDM2 antagonist, both in-licensed from Astex Pharmaceuticals in April 20251. Mosaic's first clinical combination study is expected to commence in 2026.

Thomas has over 25 years' experience in leadership positions across early drug development, commercialisation and life cycle management, serving in senior oncology biopharma leadership roles in both oncology-focused biotech and big pharma. He was most recently CEO at Cimeio Therapeutics, where he led the early company build backed by a $50M series A financing raise and secured a significant strategic collaboration agreement with Kyowa Kirin.

Previously he spent 15 years at Roche-Genentech, serving in senior leadership roles across the Global Haematology franchise. As Global Franchise Head, he oversaw development strategy, life cycle management and commercisaliation of Roche-Genentech's haematology portfolio, covering five marketed products with over $8Bn sales, and a range of development-stage assets. Thomas holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

"We are delighted to welcome Thomas to Mosaic," said Edward Hodgkin, Chair of Mosaic's Board of Directors. "He brings a wealth of oncology therapeutic development and commercialisation expertise to Mosaic, alongside a proven track record of building high-performing teams. Thomas's leadership will enable us to execute on our ambitious plans to cement our position as a leader in synergistic precision oncology, and advance our pipeline of proprietary drug combination programmes. I would like to extend my thanks to Magda Jonikas, who has led Mosaic as interim CEO for the last 18 months, and will continue to support as a Non-Executive Board Director."

Thomas Fuchs, CEO, Mosaic Therapeutics, commented: "Mosaic has built a uniquely differentiated pipeline of drug combination programmes with huge potential to bring significant therapeutic benefit to cancer patients. I am excited to be joining at this critical juncture. I look forward to working with the leadership team to drive the ongoing fundraising and advance the development of Mosaic's pipeline into the clinic."

