DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Acc (U10C LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Oct-2025 / 09:14 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Oct-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 7.4106 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13963372 CODE: U10C LN ISIN: LU1407890547 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407890547 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U10C LN LEI Code: 54930004AN8PBHT1TQ35 Sequence No.: 405583 EQS News ID: 2215410 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 20, 2025 06:09 ET (10:09 GMT)