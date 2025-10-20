







HONG KONG, Oct 20, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - As the digital economy in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) is projected to exceed RMB 8.5 trillion in 2025, the data industry is experiencing explosive growth while facing a talent gap of nearly 30 million. There is an urgent demand for professionals in specialized services such as data compliance and asset management. In response to the market's need for high-level data professionals, eBRAM International Online Arbitration and Mediation Centre ('eBRAM'), an independent not-for-profit arbitration and mediation institution, has collaborated with the Canton Data Exchange to launch the "Hong Kong Data Talent Training Program". This programme aims to cultivate data talent with cross-border perspectives and practical skills, helping the Hong Kong professional service sector to fully connect with the GBA's data industry ecosystem.Seizing Opportunities: Hong Kong Professionals Integrating into the Core of the Data EconomyThe National Data Administration has shown clear support in deepening participation of Hong Kong and Macao professionals in the development of the data industry in its 'Action Plan for Accelerating the Cultivation of Digital Talents to Support the Development of the Digital Economy (2024-2026)', providing a solid policy foundation for Hong Kong to integrate into the national digital development framework. Currently, the digital economy in the GBA is developing rapidly, with the data industry reaching a trillion-level scale. However, severe shortage of professionals in areas such as data compliance, asset management, and cross-border applications, may become a critical bottleneck restricting Hong Kong enterprises from expanding their business in the GBA.Dr. Thomas So, JP, Chairman of eBRAM, said, "As an international legal and financial hubs, Hong Kong possesses unique advantages in data governance and cross-border compliance. This programme is not merely technical training, it also represents a deep integration of Hong Kong's professional services with the data industry ecosystem in the GBA. We aim to help participants in understanding the data economy and data factor market through systematic courses, cultivating a group of high-level core talents in Hong Kong who can lead the digital future, further solidifying the city's pivotal role in the international data flow."Course Highlights: Balancing Theory and Practice to Cultivate Practical Data ProfessionalsThe programme is designed with the core concept of "Policy Interpretation + Practical Case Studies + Scenario Experience + Qualification Certification", focusing on three key areas: data assetization, compliance governance, and cross-border applications. It aims to provide participants with comprehensive skills enhancement through innovative teaching methods and authoritative certification systems.Key Features:- Practical Skills Breakthrough: Covering key areas such as data asset identification, compliance development and property registration, value realization and commercial applications, cross-border mobility, and innovative models, addressing industry challenges in terms of awareness and operations.- Policy Opportunities and Resource Connectivity: Closely aligned with the data policy directions of the GBA and nation, leveraging the "Data Talent Ecosystem" of the Canton Data Exchange to connect practical resources between Mainland China and Hong Kong.- Practice-Based Teaching Design: Features dedicated "Workshop and Sharing" sessions, encouraging participants to bring real-world business challenges, facilitating roundtable discussions and interactions with instructors and peers, achieving the teaching goal of "coming with questions and leaving with solutions".- Authoritative Triple Certification: Participants who passed the assessment will receive the following certidicates:1. A joint completion certificate from eBRAM and Canton Data Exchange2. A "Chief Data Officer (Advanced)" professional competency evaluation certificate issued by the Talent Exchange Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (included in the IITC industrial talent database, verifiable at: https://pj.miitec.cn )3. A "Certified Data Compliance Counselor" certified by Canton Data ExchangeCo-creating the Future: Building a New Ecosystem for Data Talent DevelopmentThis collaboration marks a new phase in the cultivation of data talent between Hong Kong and the GBA. The training programme will take place on November 6, 2025, at the Justice Place in Hong Kong, and on November 7, 2025, at the Canton Data Exchange. The entire course will be conducted in Mandarin, and is specifically designed for Hong Kong professionals who are looking to expand their data business in the GBA.Registration Details:- Early Bird Price: HK$11,600 (register before October 29, 2025)- Standard Price: HK$13,600 (after October 29, 2025)- Strategic Partner Discount Price: HK$10,600Mr. Albert Leung, Acting Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer of eBRAM, emphasized, "In the era of digital economy, data compliance and governance have become core competitiveness for professional services. Through this training programme, eBRAM not only reinforces its innovative leadership in LegalTech and online dispute resolution, but also connects Hong Kong with the data factor markets in the GBA. We firmly believe this will help solidifying Hong Kong's position as an international legal and innovation hubs, contributing Hong Kong's wisdom and strengths to the development of the national digital economy."RegistrationPlease scan the QR code below for course registration.For enquiries, please contact:Ms. Zhangtraining@ebram.org 13751812487 (Same number for WeChat; for course details, registration process, etc.)About eBRAM International Online Dispute Resolution CentreeBRAM International Online Dispute Resolution Centre ('eBRAM') is a not-for-profit company limited by guarantee established in 2018, with the support of Asian Academy of International Law Ltd, Hong Kong Bar Association, and The Law Society of Hong Kong. eBRAM tasks itself to elevate Hong Kong's arbitration and mediation services and build capacity to meet the rapidly expanding demand for online dispute resolution and deal-making services across the borders by utilising innovative technologies to enable the city to become a LawTech centre and hub for international business dispute avoidance and resolution and collaborate with global organisations and participating economies such as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Belt-and-Road countries and beyond.eBRAM has developed its ODR platform and DMP Portal leveraging the latest technologies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain and cloud. 