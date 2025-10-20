London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - AgilityPortal, the all-in-one intranet software for small business designed to connect, engage, and empower employees, today announced the launch of AgilityPortal AI Search, a new intelligent feature that redefines how employees access knowledge and information across their organization.

Built directly into the AgilityPortal platform and powered by advanced generative AI technology, AgilityPortal AI Search enables users to find information faster, eliminate repetitive queries, and increase adoption of company knowledge resources - all while maintaining enterprise-grade security and accuracy.

According to internal beta testing data from AgilityPortal's enterprise clients, teams using AI Search reduced time spent searching for information by 37% and saw a 24% increase in knowledge base adoption within the first month. Early users also reported a 20% drop in duplicate support requests, as employees found relevant answers directly through the search interface.

From today, AgilityPortal customers can activate AI search and start getting better search results in the platform.

Smarter Search, Instant Answers

AgilityPortal AI Search allows employees to:

Instantly locate documents, announcements, people, or policies using natural language queries.

Reduce internal support requests by surfacing relevant company knowledge directly within search results.

Discover insights from across connected apps, including documents, chat conversations, and knowledge bases.

Interact conversationally to refine results, summarize content, and generate quick answers without leaving the platform.

HR, IT, and Communications teams can leverage AI Search to streamline workflows, boost adoption of internal resources, and empower employees with self-service access to information - improving productivity across the organization.

AI Designed for the Future of Work

"AgilityPortal AI Search has been developed to make information truly accessible for everyone - whether you're in HR, field operations, or remote work environments," said Jessica Jones, Director of Agility Online the creators of AgilityPortal.

"Our goal was simple: reduce the time employees spend searching for information and help them focus on meaningful work. This release marks a major milestone in our mission to bring intelligence, speed, and simplicity to the digital workplace."

Sarah Nguyen, Head of Product at AgilityPortal, added:

"We've seen how overwhelming it can be for employees to navigate endless files and tools just to find what they need. AI Search transforms that experience - it's like having a digital assistant who knows where everything lives across your company. And because it's built within AgilityPortal, it's secure, configurable, and ready to scale."

Flexible and Secure by Design

AgilityPortal AI Search is built with enterprise-grade data governance in mind. Admins can configure role-based access, ensuring employees only see information relevant to their permissions. Organizations can also connect internal data sources - such as intranet content, HR policies, or knowledge base articles - to personalize results for their teams.

A Seamless AI Experience - Included for All Customers

The feature is available to all AgilityPortal customers starting today at no additional cost. This aligns with AgilityPortal's commitment to make advanced workplace technology accessible to every organization - from small teams to global enterprises.

About AgilityPortal

AgilityPortal is an all-in-one digital workplace platform that unifies communication, collaboration, knowledge sharing, and employee engagement into one intuitive interface. Designed for hybrid, frontline, and remote teams, AgilityPortal helps organizations operate with agility, improve connection, and drive productivity through a centralized hub.

To learn more, visit www.agilityportal.io.

Contact

