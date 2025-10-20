Former UBS executive and Wealthspire Trust CEO will guide the firm's growth and operations, reinforcing its position as America's premier advisor-friendly corporate trustee.

RAPID CITY, SD / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / Wealth Advisors Trust Company (WATC) , a leading advisor-friendly corporate trustee, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Connolly as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Connolly brings more than 30 years of leadership in fiduciary and wealth management to guide WATC's strategic growth, brand evolution, and expansion into new markets.

Wealth Advisors Trust Company Appoints Jonathan Connolly as President & COO to Lead National Expansion

Throughout his career, Connolly has held senior roles at UBS AG, Comerica Bank & Trust, RBC Trust Company of Delaware, PNC Bank, and TD Bank. Most recently, he served as CEO and President of Wealthspire Trust LLC, a Tennessee-chartered public trust company. Connolly is known for building fiduciary platforms that serve ultra-high-net-worth families, family offices, and institutional partners, always with an emphasis on collaboration, innovation, and client-centric administration.

"Wealth Advisors Trust Company was founded on the belief that trustees should simplify relationships, not complicate them," said Jonathan Connolly, President & COO, WATC. "Together, we're redefining what partnership means in fiduciary service-being kind, responsive, and collaborative while empowering advisors and attorneys to deliver exceptional outcomes for their clients. As we expand nationally, WATC remains committed to protecting legacies with the same compassion, precision, and integrity that has defined our success."

Founded in 2009 by advisors seeking a better way to serve clients, WATC was built by advisors, for advisors as an independent, custodian-agnostic trust company grounded in South Dakota's robust fiduciary framework. Under Connolly's leadership, WATC now enters a new chapter of transformation and growth within the U.S. market, anchored by its enduring promise-because You expect more.

"At Wealth Advisors Trust Company, our goal has always been to make advisors more competitive by helping them retain and grow trust assets," said Christopher Holtby, Co-Founder of WATC. "Jonathan brings a deep understanding of how fiduciary partnerships drive advisor growth. His leadership will accelerate our expansion and deepen the value we provide to advisors and attorneys nationwide."

WATC currently oversees $4 billion in assets under administration and serves more than 400 trust relationships nationwide. As an independent, non-competitive fiduciary, WATC enables advisors and attorneys to remain central to their client relationships while delivering operational excellence behind the scenes.

Under Connolly's direction, WATC's expansion will continue into the Mid-South, New England, and key West Coast markets offering collaborative, compassionate trust services to more advisors, attorneys, and families seeking an effective and highly-reputable fiduciary partner.

