Zedge, Inc.: Zedge's Dataseeds.AI Grows its Enterprise Customer Base for Rights-Cleared, On-Demand Visual Datasets

New customer wins underscore accelerating adoption of custom, rights-cleared visual content

Zedge's global creator community, including GuruShots and Zedge Marketplace contributors, fulfills bespoke customer requests at scale

Enhancements to search tool improve discovery of contextually relevant content needed to fulfil customer requests

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:ZDGE), $ZDGE, a leader in digital marketplaces and interactive games that provide content, enable creativity, empower self-expression and facilitate community, today announced growing demand for Dataseeds.AI, its B2B offering that provides developers of foundational AI models and enterprises with a source of scalable, commercial-grade on-demand, rights-cleared image datasets for AI training. Customers include leading AI companies.

Jonathan Reich, Zedge's CEO, commented:

"Zedge's global creator community is a key differentiator for DataSeeds.AI's ability to deliver custom image datasets at scale. When a recent client required images of common objects and how they appear in their native setting across 20 countries, we fulfilled the order by tapping our existing catalog and search capabilities, and launching a targeted GuruShots photo challenge aligned with the customer's specifications to further build out the dataset. Our engineers have also strengthened the platform's search to identify content that may be peripheral to an image's primary subject. These strengths make DataSeeds.AI relevant to enterprises beyond technology companies that need authentic, high-quality content at scale."

Content on Demand at Scale

Dataseeds.AI leverages Zedge's unique and original catalog of approximately 30 million rights-cleared images curated and ranked through GuruShots,The World's Greatest Photography Game. Thousands of photographers worldwide contribute original content through GuruShots' vibrant challenge system.

When highly specific or niche visual requests arise, Dataseeds.AI rapidlylaunches targeted Gurushots challenges to source bespoke content. For complex or specialized projects, Zedge can also engage its Zedge Premium Marketplace artists and other creators to assemble this content. This approach delivers scale, global reach, rapid turnaround and full rights clearance for every asset.

AI-Driven Discovery Expands Customer Value

Dataseeds.AI's enhanced search technology discovers imagery that meets customer requirements, including content that may be ancillary to an image's primary subject. This advancement expands the catalog's value by surfacing assets that are critical to a customer's needs but might otherwise remain buried.

Together, these capabilities make Dataseeds.AI a flexible and scalable solution for organizations that need authentic, diverse and contextually rich visual content delivered quickly and cost-effectively.

About Zedge

Zedge empowers tens of millions of consumers and creators each month with its suite of interconnected platforms that enable creativity, self-expression and e-commerce and foster community through fun competitions. Zedge's ecosystem of product offerings includes the Zedge Marketplace, a freemium marketplace offering mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, notification sounds, and pAInt, a generative AI image maker; GuruShots, "The World's Greatest Photography Game," a skill-based photo challenge game; Emojipedia, the #1 trusted source for 'all things emoji;' and DataSeeds.AI, which leverages Zedge's consumer games and marketplaces to offer both on-demand and off-the-shelf image and video datasets enriched with detailed metadata, perfectly suited for AI model training.

For more information, visit https://www.investor.zedge.net/.

About Dataseeds.ai

Dataseeds.ai is a next generation visual content platform offering on demand access to a rapidly growing catalog of approximately 30 million high quality, fully rights cleared images. Uniquely positioned to deliver custom content at scale, Dataseeds leverages its global creator network, tens of thousands of photographers from GuruShots, the world's leading photography game, to fulfill highly specific client briefs across geographies, themes and use cases. This includes addressing one of the biggest challenges facing creative and AI workflows today, namely the need for edge case and diverse visual content to improve output quality and representation. Each asset can be enhanced with detailed annotations, segmentation masks, technical metadata and peer based quality rankings, ensuring datasets are both robust and production ready. With scalable infrastructure and fast turnaround times, Dataseeds is the preferred partner for enterprises building the next generation of creative and AI powered applications.

