Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJ7X | ISIN: US98923T1043 | Ticker-Symbol: 34Z
Frankfurt
20.10.25 | 09:59
2,600 Euro
-1,52 % -0,040
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZEDGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZEDGE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6002,66013:19
2,5802,66013:00
ACCESS Newswire
20.10.2025 13:02 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zedge, Inc.: Zedge's Dataseeds.AI Grows its Enterprise Customer Base for Rights-Cleared, On-Demand Visual Datasets

New customer wins underscore accelerating adoption of custom, rights-cleared visual content

Zedge's global creator community, including GuruShots and Zedge Marketplace contributors, fulfills bespoke customer requests at scale

Enhancements to search tool improve discovery of contextually relevant content needed to fulfil customer requests

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:ZDGE), $ZDGE, a leader in digital marketplaces and interactive games that provide content, enable creativity, empower self-expression and facilitate community, today announced growing demand for Dataseeds.AI, its B2B offering that provides developers of foundational AI models and enterprises with a source of scalable, commercial-grade on-demand, rights-cleared image datasets for AI training. Customers include leading AI companies.

Jonathan Reich, Zedge's CEO, commented:

"Zedge's global creator community is a key differentiator for DataSeeds.AI's ability to deliver custom image datasets at scale. When a recent client required images of common objects and how they appear in their native setting across 20 countries, we fulfilled the order by tapping our existing catalog and search capabilities, and launching a targeted GuruShots photo challenge aligned with the customer's specifications to further build out the dataset. Our engineers have also strengthened the platform's search to identify content that may be peripheral to an image's primary subject. These strengths make DataSeeds.AI relevant to enterprises beyond technology companies that need authentic, high-quality content at scale."

Content on Demand at Scale

Dataseeds.AI leverages Zedge's unique and original catalog of approximately 30 million rights-cleared images curated and ranked through GuruShots,The World's Greatest Photography Game. Thousands of photographers worldwide contribute original content through GuruShots' vibrant challenge system.

When highly specific or niche visual requests arise, Dataseeds.AI rapidlylaunches targeted Gurushots challenges to source bespoke content. For complex or specialized projects, Zedge can also engage its Zedge Premium Marketplace artists and other creators to assemble this content. This approach delivers scale, global reach, rapid turnaround and full rights clearance for every asset.

AI-Driven Discovery Expands Customer Value

Dataseeds.AI's enhanced search technology discovers imagery that meets customer requirements, including content that may be ancillary to an image's primary subject. This advancement expands the catalog's value by surfacing assets that are critical to a customer's needs but might otherwise remain buried.

Together, these capabilities make Dataseeds.AI a flexible and scalable solution for organizations that need authentic, diverse and contextually rich visual content delivered quickly and cost-effectively.

About Zedge

Zedge empowers tens of millions of consumers and creators each month with its suite of interconnected platforms that enable creativity, self-expression and e-commerce and foster community through fun competitions. Zedge's ecosystem of product offerings includes the Zedge Marketplace, a freemium marketplace offering mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, notification sounds, and pAInt, a generative AI image maker; GuruShots, "The World's Greatest Photography Game," a skill-based photo challenge game; Emojipedia, the #1 trusted source for 'all things emoji;' and DataSeeds.AI, which leverages Zedge's consumer games and marketplaces to offer both on-demand and off-the-shelf image and video datasets enriched with detailed metadata, perfectly suited for AI model training.

For more information, visit https://www.investor.zedge.net/.

Follow us on X: @Zedge

Follow us on LinkedIn

About Dataseeds.ai

Dataseeds.ai is a next generation visual content platform offering on demand access to a rapidly growing catalog of approximately 30 million high quality, fully rights cleared images. Uniquely positioned to deliver custom content at scale, Dataseeds leverages its global creator network, tens of thousands of photographers from GuruShots, the world's leading photography game, to fulfill highly specific client briefs across geographies, themes and use cases. This includes addressing one of the biggest challenges facing creative and AI workflows today, namely the need for edge case and diverse visual content to improve output quality and representation. Each asset can be enhanced with detailed annotations, segmentation masks, technical metadata and peer based quality rankings, ensuring datasets are both robust and production ready. With scalable infrastructure and fast turnaround times, Dataseeds is the preferred partner for enterprises building the next generation of creative and AI powered applications.

Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA
Senior Managing Director
Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696
ir@zedge.net

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/zedge%e2%80%99s-dataseeds.ai-grows-its-enterprise-customer-base-for-right-1089220

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.