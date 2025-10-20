Progressive Pipeline Management Appoints Andrew Gonnella as President

Industry Veteran to Lead Daily Operations and Strategic Growth Alongside Founder and CEO David Wickersham

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / Progressive Pipeline Management (PPM), a national leader in trenchless infrastructure renewal and emergency site services, is proud to announce the appointment of Andrew Gonnella as President, marking a significant step forward in the company's evolution and long-term growth strategy.

Andrew Gonnella

Headshot of Andrew Gonnella

As President, Gonnella will assume leadership of the company's day-to-day operations including both the pipeline renewal and emergency site services divisions. This move enables Founder and CEO David Wickersham to focus on broader strategic initiatives and long-term vision while remaining closely connected to key customers. The two will work in close partnership to accelerate PPM's expansion into new markets and services; backed by the recent investment from Platform Partners, a Houston-based private equity firm known for its long-term operational support.

"This is a transformational moment for PPM," said David Wickersham, Founder and CEO. "Andrew brings the right mix of operational discipline, trenchless expertise, and team leadership to elevate how we serve our customers across the country. As I focus on our future strategy, I couldn't ask for a better partner to run the business alongside me."

Gonnella joins PPM with more than a decade of experience in trenchless rehabilitation and pipeline infrastructure. Most notably, he helped lead the buildout of Vortex Companies, the industry's largest manufacturer and distributor of trenchless rehabilitation materials, liners, and technologies. His leadership helped shape Vortex's rapid national and international expansion, and he brings that same growth-focused mindset to PPM.

"PPM has all the ingredients to lead the next era of trenchless technology in the energy and utilities sectors," said Andrew Gonnella, President. "With our amazing field teams, proprietary technologies and processes, as well as deep customer trust, we're ready to scale without losing the quality or responsiveness that define us."

The announcement follows PPM's recent partnership with Platform Partners, whose financial and strategic backing signals a new phase of growth for the company.

"Andrew's appointment reflects PPM's commitment to operational excellence and growth," said Lucas Kuipers, Executive Vice Presidentat Platform Partners. "We believe in David's long-term vision and are thrilled to support this new leadership structure that blends modernization with execution. Andrew is a proven operator and a perfect fit for PPM's next chapter."

Together, David Wickersham and Andrew Gonnella will guide PPM's expansion across its core service lines, including cured-in-place lining (CIPL) for natural gas pipeline infrastructure, emergency and disaster response, and facility maintenance solutions.

About Progressive Pipeline Management

Progressive Pipeline Management (PPM) is a national provider of trenchless rehabilitation and replacement solutions for gas, water, sewer, building infrastructure and rapid emergency & disaster site services. With a 20+ year legacy and a proven portfolio of patented technologies and field services, PPM serves utilities, municipalities, and building owners across the U.S. with safer, cleaner, and faster alternatives to traditional utility maintenance and replacement. To learn more please visit www.progressivepipe.com.

Media Contact:

Jackie Herrera

713-791-8284

Jackie.Herrera@ChasmBridge.com

SOURCE: Progressive Pipeline Management

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/progressive-pipeline-management-appoints-andrew-gonnella-as-president-1089294