Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - HIGHWAY 50 GOLD CORP. (TSXV: HWY) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing exploration activities at the Quito North and Gold Knob projects in north-central Nevada.

Quito North Project

An additional 93 claims have been staked at the Company's Quito North project to cover an area of known pathfinder and gold mineralization on surface within both Upper- and Lower-plate rocks. The new claims more than double the size of the existing tenure. The Quito Lower-plate window has had former high-grade gold production and shows strong similarities to the world-class Cortez Mining District (Figure 1).

The orientation of mineralization within the recently acquired claims is N10°W, consistent with the dominant direction of mineralization at the majority of major Carlin-type gold districts in Nevada. The N10°W orientation records the direction of extension during the Carlin mineralizing event in north-central Nevada. A gravity survey has been commissioned with an imminent start date. Refer to Figure 2, which compares the geology of Quito North to Cortez.

Gold Knob Project

Gold Knob is situated at the intersection of the Caetano Trough (east-west crustal structure present at Cortez) and the Western Nevada Rift (major crustal structure) - two major crustal structures also associated with mineralization in the Cortez District (Figure 3). The Company has recently completed four lines of biogeochemical sampling over the northern and southern extremities of the Wildhorse target area, 1.5 km south of Gold Knob, where previous shallow drilling outlined a small gold resource over a 1 km2 area under shallow pediment cover in Upper-plate rocks (Figure 4). Much of the project area exhibits shallow pediment cover, suggesting biogeochemical surveys could be successful in extending sub-cropping gold mineralization. Subsequent drilling will focus on connecting the Wildhorse mineralization to the Gold Knob zone. In both cases, what has been discovered to date is believed to be leakage peripheral to the main part of the gold system. Additionally, gravity and CSAMT surveys have been commissioned at Gold Knob.

ABOUT HIGHWAY 50 G0LD CORP.

Highway 50 Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration stage company led by a team of experienced explorers and mine finders. The Company is executing an exploration plan refined over 35 years of experience in Nevada. The exploration focus on its projects are a result of what management believes to be breakthroughs in the understanding of north-central Nevada's crustal architecture.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Highway 50 Gold Corp.

Gordon P. Leask, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's proposed plans for the exploration of the Quito North and Gold Knob projects; and the business and anticipated financial performance of the Company. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the Company may not obtain satisfactory results from its drilling program and exploration activities, changes in metal prices, changes in the availability of funding, unanticipated changes in key management personnel and general economic conditions. Mining is an inherently risky business. Accordingly the actual events may differ martially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward looking statements, oral or written, made by itself or on its behalf.

