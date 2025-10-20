Researchers in Japan have adopted a new calcium-doping strategy to improve the stability and electrochemical properties of NFM, a cathode material used in sodium-ion batteries. The new technique enhances crystallinity and increases the interlayer spacing in NFM, resulting in higher performance compared to NFM treated with conventional processes.Researchers at the Tokyo University of Science in Japan report a breakthrough in improving the stability of sodium-ion batteries under ambient conditions through a new calcium-doping strategy. Sodium-ion batteries have long struggled with surface instability ...

