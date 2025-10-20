CORSAIR (Nasdaq: CRSR) today announced major flagship product launches by Fanatec, a global leader in sim racing hardware, at this year's SimRacing Expo, including the next generation of its highly-popular Podium Series

Thi La, Chief Executive Officer of CORSAIR, said, "The new Podium series represents a significant step forward for Fanatec, driven by innovation, precision engineering, and a deep commitment to enhancing the racer experience. Over the past quarter, we've strengthened operations, improved quality and support, and advanced our roadmap with technologies that raise the bar for performance and usability." "The new Podium pedals can be mounted individually, giving sim racers the flexibility to tailor their setup for any style, from GT to Formula. Our patented elastomer system allows each driver to replicate their ideal brake feel with exceptional consistency and long-term durability. And with the new wheelbase, the added power translates directly into greater dynamic force feedback and fidelity. Together, these innovations reflect our dedication to engineering excellence and position Fanatec to grow in one of the fastest-expanding segments of esports."

Fanatec's Podium DD is a high-performance evolution of the acclaimed ClubSport DD and ClubSport DD+, offering 25 Nm of genuine holding torque, revised electronics, and an all-aluminum internal and external structure. Fanatec's Podium DD gives sim racers a broader dynamic range and boasts a stronger internal construction allowing it to deliver even finer detail and clarity from FullForce technology effects.

Developed in collaboration with professional drivers, new Fanatec's Podium Pedals features the industry's first ever forged aluminum brake pedal, providing ultimate strength and precision in combination with a 200 kg load cell. The innovative elastomer compression control system ensures that the brake pedal components remain within safe stress limits under all operating conditions. A special Podium Pedals Formula variant will also be available as a 2-pedal set with carbon fiber faces and heel cups.

About Fanatec

Fanatec is a global leader in sim racing hardware, shaped by over 25 years of innovation and collaboration with automotive and motorsport brands. In 2024, Fanatec was acquired by CORSAIR. Fanatec develops high-performance sim racing products for PC and consoles, including steering wheels, direct drive bases, pedals, and cockpits. Fanatec products are designed in Germany, trusted by sim racing enthusiasts and motorsport professionals worldwide.

About CORSAIR

Corsair (Nasdaq: CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance products and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, Corsair delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best. Corsair also sells products under its Fanatec brand, the leading end-to-end premium Sim Racing product line; Elgato brand, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators; SCUF Gaming brand, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers; Drop, the leading community-driven mechanical keyboard brand; and ORIGIN PC brand, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's growth plan, innovation and products. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the Company's limited operating history, which makes it difficult to forecast the Company's future results of operations; current macroeconomic conditions, including the impacts of high inflation and risk of recession, on demand for our products, consumer confidence and financial markets generally; changes in trade regulations, policies, and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that affect our products or operations, including potential new tariffs that may be imposed on U.S. imports and our ability to mitigate; the Company's ability to build and maintain the strength of the Company's brand among gaming and streaming enthusiasts and ability to continuously develop and successfully market new products and improvements to existing products; the introduction and success of new third-party high-performance computer hardware, particularly graphics processing units and central processing units as well as sophisticated new video games; fluctuations in operating results; the loss or inability to attract and retain key management; the impacts from geopolitical events and unrest; delays or disruptions at the Company or third-parties' manufacturing and distribution facilities; and the other factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and our subsequent filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

