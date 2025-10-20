Taman Safari Indonesia (TSI): Taman Safari Indonesia: Immersing in the Tropical Wonders of Indonesia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the breathtaking beauty of Indonesia's tropical landscape, Taman Safari Indonesia (TSI) offers a travel experience that blends adventure, comfort, and spiritual harmony, making it one of the most sought-after destinations for travelers from Oman, Riyadh, and Jeddah. As the largest wildlife conservation and recreation institution in Southeast Asia, Taman Safari Indonesia invites visitors to discover the magic of nature and wildlife through authentic Indonesian hospitality.

With a legacy spanning over four decades, Taman Safari Indonesia Group manages eight premier destinations: Taman Safari Bogor, The Grand Taman Safari Prigen (East Java), Taman Safari Bali, Marine Safari Bali, Solo Safari (Central Java), The Beach Safari Batang, Jakarta Aquarium & Safari, and Enchanting Valley.

For Middle Eastern travelers, Taman Safari Bogor and Marine Safari Bali are among the most captivating highlights. Nestled at the foothills of Mount Gede Pangrango, Taman Safari Bogor provides an open-range safari adventure within the cool tropical forest. Visitors can feed giraffes, observe animals from across continents, and take in the tranquil mountain views. With halal dining options, prayer facilities, and family-friendly accommodations such as Safari Resort and Royal Safari Garden, Bogor stands as the perfect retreat for Muslim families seeking both relaxation and connection with nature.

Meanwhile, Marine Safari Bali combines the island's rich culture with exotic marine encounters. One of its newest and most enchanting attractions is "Varuna", a spectacular underwater theatrical dining experience that fuses artistry, technology, and halal cuisine in a mesmerizing show.

"We've observed a growing interest among travelers from Oman, Riyadh, and Jeddah in exploring Indonesia's natural and cultural heritage," said Alexander Zulkarnain, ACT CMO of Taman Safari Indonesia Group. "Through Taman Safari Bogor and Marine Safari Bali, we aim to create experiences that not only entertain but also enrich the soul and bring visitors closer to the wonders of wildlife."

As an active member of the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) and the Southeast Asian Zoos Association (SEAZA), Taman Safari Indonesia is globally recognized for its commitment to wildlife conservation, including breeding programs for endangered species such as the Sumatran tiger, Komodo dragon, panda, and rhino.

With its seamless accessibility, family-oriented services, and dedication to sustainability, Taman Safari Indonesia has become one of Asia's most captivating eco-destinations a place where travelers from the Middle East can find adventure, tranquility, and meaning in one unforgettable journey.

