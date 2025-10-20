Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
20.10.2025 13:26 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New AI Growth Firm 9thDegree Combines Artificial Intelligence with Human Expertise to Redefine Business Growth

9thDegree.ai, a new AI-powered growth and strategy firm based in Henderson, NV, has officially launched. The company merges artificial intelligence with human expertise to help businesses scale smarter, faster, and more predictably. Led by co-founder Frederick Knight, 9thDegree.ai builds intelligent systems that automate marketing, streamline client acquisition, and drive measurable, sustainable growth.

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / A new force in the business growth and marketing sector, 9thDegree.ai has officially launched, bringing together the precision of artificial intelligence and the depth of human strategy to help businesses scale smarter, faster, and more predictably.

Positioned at the intersection of AI innovation and strategic consulting, 9thDegree.ai builds intelligent growth systems that streamline client acquisition, automate communication, and eliminate revenue leaks that cost businesses thousands in lost opportunities every day.

"AI isn't here to replace people - it's here to create superhumans," said Frederick Knight, Co-Founder and Senior Growth Strategist at 9thDegree.ai. "Our mission is to empower professionals and organizations to combine automation with human strategy so they can scale with precision and purpose."

The firm's proprietary AI Growth Engine and 28-Point Optimization Framework are designed to analyze, automate, and enhance every stage of a company's marketing ecosystem - from lead generation to client retention. Unlike traditional agencies that focus solely on ads or creative assets, 9thDegree.ai delivers a complete growth infrastructure that merges advanced automation technology with strategic human oversight.

"Most businesses don't fail because of bad products - they fail because of broken systems," Knight added. "We fix those systems using AI and data-backed processes, allowing companies to convert leads faster, scale more efficiently, and operate at a higher level."

In addition to its AI-powered growth solutions, 9thDegree.ai has launched a Partner Program that enables qualified professionals to leverage the firm's brand, systems, and fulfillment infrastructure to build their own high-income business under the 9thDegree.ai umbrella.

With over 80 years of combined business and marketing experience, the 9thDegree.ai team serves high-performing entrepreneurs, professional firms, and organizations looking to modernize their growth operations. The company is also preparing to expand into the government and enterprise sectors, offering AI-driven communication, workforce training, and digital modernization systems for public agencies and institutions.

Operating under the philosophy "Powered by AI. Guided by Strategy.", 9thDegree.ai represents a new era of intelligent, sustainable business growth - where automation amplifies human potential.

About 9thDegree

9thDegree.ai is an AI-powered growth and strategy firm that helps businesses, professionals, and organizations scale with precision and predictability. By combining advanced automation technology with human insight, 9thDegree.ai designs and implements systems that turn missed opportunities into measurable, sustainable growth.

Website: www.9thDegree.ai

Email:support@9thDegree.ai

Founders: Silvia & Frederick Knight

Slogan:Powered by AI. Guided by Strategy.

Media Contact
Organization: 9thDegree.ai
Contact Person Name: Frederick Knight
Website: https://9thdegree.ai/
Email: rick@9thDegree.ai
Contact Number: +17023217425
Address: 2505 Anthem Village Dr.
City: Henderson
State: Nevada
Country: United States

SOURCE: 9ThDegree



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/new-ai-growth-firm-9thdegree-combines-artificial-intelligence-with-hum-1089302

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.