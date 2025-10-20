New AI Growth Firm 9thDegree Combines Artificial Intelligence with Human Expertise to Redefine Business Growth

9thDegree.ai, a new AI-powered growth and strategy firm based in Henderson, NV, has officially launched. The company merges artificial intelligence with human expertise to help businesses scale smarter, faster, and more predictably. Led by co-founder Frederick Knight, 9thDegree.ai builds intelligent systems that automate marketing, streamline client acquisition, and drive measurable, sustainable growth.

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / A new force in the business growth and marketing sector, 9thDegree.ai has officially launched, bringing together the precision of artificial intelligence and the depth of human strategy to help businesses scale smarter, faster, and more predictably.

Positioned at the intersection of AI innovation and strategic consulting, 9thDegree.ai builds intelligent growth systems that streamline client acquisition, automate communication, and eliminate revenue leaks that cost businesses thousands in lost opportunities every day.

"AI isn't here to replace people - it's here to create superhumans," said Frederick Knight, Co-Founder and Senior Growth Strategist at 9thDegree.ai. "Our mission is to empower professionals and organizations to combine automation with human strategy so they can scale with precision and purpose."

The firm's proprietary AI Growth Engine and 28-Point Optimization Framework are designed to analyze, automate, and enhance every stage of a company's marketing ecosystem - from lead generation to client retention. Unlike traditional agencies that focus solely on ads or creative assets, 9thDegree.ai delivers a complete growth infrastructure that merges advanced automation technology with strategic human oversight.

"Most businesses don't fail because of bad products - they fail because of broken systems," Knight added. "We fix those systems using AI and data-backed processes, allowing companies to convert leads faster, scale more efficiently, and operate at a higher level."

In addition to its AI-powered growth solutions, 9thDegree.ai has launched a Partner Program that enables qualified professionals to leverage the firm's brand, systems, and fulfillment infrastructure to build their own high-income business under the 9thDegree.ai umbrella.

With over 80 years of combined business and marketing experience, the 9thDegree.ai team serves high-performing entrepreneurs, professional firms, and organizations looking to modernize their growth operations. The company is also preparing to expand into the government and enterprise sectors, offering AI-driven communication, workforce training, and digital modernization systems for public agencies and institutions.

Operating under the philosophy "Powered by AI. Guided by Strategy.", 9thDegree.ai represents a new era of intelligent, sustainable business growth - where automation amplifies human potential.

About 9thDegree

9thDegree.ai is an AI-powered growth and strategy firm that helps businesses, professionals, and organizations scale with precision and predictability. By combining advanced automation technology with human insight, 9thDegree.ai designs and implements systems that turn missed opportunities into measurable, sustainable growth.

Website: www.9thDegree.ai

Email:support@9thDegree.ai

Founders: Silvia & Frederick Knight

Slogan:Powered by AI. Guided by Strategy.

