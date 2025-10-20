Five Star Home Solutions Launches Nationwide Direct Homebuying Service

Five Star Home Solutions launches nationwide direct home-buying service with convenient Sell & Stay program up to 60 days after closing

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / Five Star Home Solutions, a direct home buyer serving major metropolitan areas and expanding into rural communities, today announced the official launch of its brand. The company provides homeowners with a faster, more predictable selling experience by purchasing properties as-is, covering closing costs, and allowing sellers to select their preferred closing date. Its signature Sell & Stay program enables sellers to remain in their homes for up to 60 days after closing, offering added convenience during relocation.

"Homeowners deserve more than a one-size-fits-all cash offer," said James Benson, founder of Five Star Home Solutions.

"We're professional home buyers, not middlemen, and we give sellers options so they remain in control-from a straightforward cash purchase to flexible installment structures that align with their goals." Benson added, "In markets where listings often sit for weeks, flexibility matters. If selling directly isn't the best path, we connect homeowners with trusted local agents through our partner network. Our goal is to educate first and help homeowners choose the route that serves them best."

Unlike a broker or wholesaler, Five Star Homes purchases homes directly. The process begins when property details are submitted through the company's website. After a short consultation and inspection, the team presents a verified cash or installment offer. Sellers pay no fees or commissions, and closing timelines typically range from 14 to 60 days. The Sell & Stay option allows for post-occupancy up to 60 days, subject to a written agreement.

The company's service is currently available in major U.S. metro areas, with expansion to additional regions planned for the coming year.

For additional details or to request an offer, visit https://www.fivestarhomesolutions.com.

About Five Star Home Solutions

Five Star Home Solutions is a direct home-buying company helping homeowners sell on their terms. The firm purchases properties as-is, covers closing costs, and offers flexible timelines, including its Sell & Stay program that provides up to 60 days of post-occupancy. The company serves major metropolitan markets nationwide and is expanding into rural communities.

